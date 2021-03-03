Police execute search warrant to access data in ‘black box’ of Tiger Woods’ car

Police have not, however, served a warrant to obtain a sample of the former world number one’s blood from him or the hospital
Police execute search warrant to access data in ‘black box’ of Tiger Woods’ car

Tiger Woods sustained multiple injuries following last week’s crash (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 10:49
Carl Markham

Police have executed a search warrant to gain access to data contained in the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ crashed car.

As part of the investigation into the accident which saw the 15-time major winner sustain multiple injuries last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department want to look at the vehicle’s telematics to help them understand the nature of the crash.

“We did serve a warrant for the black box information from Mr Woods’ car,” said Deputy Tracy Koerner.

PA graphic

Police have not, however, served a warrant to obtain a sample of the former world number one’s blood from him or the hospital to which he was admitted as there was “no probable cause”.

“At the time of the accident the deputy judged Mr Woods did not display any symptoms (which would have led them to suspect an offence of driving under the influence or drink or drugs),” added Deputy Koerner.

Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle at Harbor UCLA Medical Centre last week before being moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery on Friday.

More in this section

Branden Grace claims Puerto Rico Open as Nelly Korda wins her fourth LPGA title Branden Grace claims Puerto Rico Open as Nelly Korda wins her fourth LPGA title
Workday Championship Golf Collin Morikawa takes two-stroke lead into WGC-Workday Championship final round; Rory McIlroy fifth
Golf 145 golf clubs to receive monies from Covid Resilience fund 
woodspa-sourceplace: uk
Workday Championship Golf

Collin Morikawa pays fitting tribute to Tiger Woods with victory in Florida

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up