Branden Grace claims Puerto Rico Open as Nelly Korda wins her fourth Lpga title

South Africa's Branden Grace produced a brilliant finish to win his second PGA Tour title in the Puerto Rico Open.

Grace holed out from a greenside bunker for an eagle on the 17th and then birdied the last at Grand Reserve Country Club to complete a closing 66 and finish 19 under par, a shot ahead of Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas.

Vegas had surged through the field with seven birdies in his first 12 holes and followed his only bogey of the day on the 14th with a birdie on the 18th to complete a final round of 65.

Grace, whose father Peter died following a battle with coronavirus in January, won the RBC Heritage in 2016 and has won nine times on the European Tour.

American Grayson Murray and Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos, who shared the overnight lead, both shot 70 on Sunday to share third place on 16 under.

Waterford's Seamus Power failed to build on his excellent 67 in the third round, only managing a level-par 72 to drop back into a tie for 22nd. Padraig Harrington shot 70 to finish on three under.

Meanwhile, American Nelly Korda followed her sister Jessica into the winner's circle with victory in the Gainbridge LPGA event in Orlando.

Korda took a one-shot lead into the final round at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club and carding a closing 69 to secure her fourth LPGA title by three shots from Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.

The 22-year-old's older sister Jessica won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January, meaning the Kordas join Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam as sisters to win consecutive events on the LPGA Tour.

Former world number one Annika Sorenstam, in her first appearance on the LPGA tour in more than 12 years, carded a closing 76 to finish 13 over par and last of the 74 players to make the cut.

Jessica Korda also shot 76 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 31st on three under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 16th on six under par following a final round of 72, with England's Georgia Hall a shot further back after a 71.