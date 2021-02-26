145 golf clubs to receive monies from Covid Resilience fund 

145 golf clubs to receive monies from Covid Resilience fund 
Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 17:44
Colm O’Connor

Golf Ireland has this evening announced the allocation of the €2.8m Club Resilience Fund for eligible clubs in the Republic of Ireland. 

145 clubs will now receive funding, up to an amount of €25,000, in the coming weeks.

Delivered by Sport Ireland, the fund aims to provide short-term financial help to golf clubs, support business resilience and future sustainability post COVID-19.

Eligible clubs were invited to apply for funding at the end of 2020, and to be considered for funding, applicants must have met the criteria and conditions set out in conjunction with Sport Ireland, which were designed to assist clubs most in need of financial supports.

Mark Kennelly, Chief Executive of Golf Ireland said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had, and continues to have, a severe financial impact on golf clubs which have been closed for 5 of the last 12 months. 

"The submissions received from clubs confirmed the significant need for financial assistance and Golf Ireland made a strong proposal to Sport Ireland for significant support for clubs.

“Golf Ireland is supporting its member clubs in every way we can and we are delighted to have secured this funding for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 145 clubs will receive funding from this scheme immediately and we hope that several more will benefit from Fáilte Ireland’s Business Continuity Fund in the coming months. 

"In addition, we hope that many of our clubs in Northern Ireland will receive funding from the Sports Sustainability Fund in the near future.

"I’d like to express our thanks to Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Media and Sport Catherine Martin TD, the Minster for State for Sport and Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD and Sport Ireland for considering the submissions that Golf Ireland made on behalf of golf clubs. Their response in allocating substantial funding underlines the vital role of golf in Ireland’s sports landscape ”.

Applications were open to clubs who could demonstrate a genuine need for funding to address the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and future sustainability.

Upon receipt of application an eligibility check was completed to ensure the criteria were met and an assessment criterion was used to ensure clubs were only being scored on the information, facts and figures presented in the application and supporting documentation provided.

Clubs with no entrance fee and no cash reserves were prioritised while all applications were anonymised to ensure applications were independently assessed and scored before going to the Funding Review Committee for further assessment and allocation of final awards.

More in this section

Antrim to host innovative World Invitational golf tournament as European Tour returns to Galgorm Castle Antrim to host innovative World Invitational golf tournament as European Tour returns to Galgorm Castle
BMW PGA Championship - Day Two - Wentworth Golf Course Rory McIlroy makes solid start in quest for another World Golf Championship title
Rory McIlroy 18/6/2104 Golf Ireland 'engaging intensively' with Government but competitions unlikely for a number of months
Tiger Woods car accident

Tiger Woods moved to new hospital as he continues recovery from car crash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up