Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after being cut from car following road accident

Fire crews had to use the jaws of life to get Woods from the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered “major damage”
Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after being cut from car following road accident

Tiger Woods had to be rescued by firefighters after a car crash in California (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 20:11
Phil Casey

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery on leg injuries after being cut from his car following an accident in Los Angeles, officials have confirmed.

Fire crews had to use “jaws of life” cutting equipment to remove Woods from the wreckage of the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered “major damage”.

The 15-time major winner was taken to a local hospital by ambulance having suffered “multiple leg injuries”, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department read: “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.” Steinberg confirmed the news shortly afterwards.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” he told Golf Digest. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the WGC-Workday Championship, world number three Justin Thomas expressed his concern for Woods and his two children, Sam and Charlie.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Thomas said. “You know, it hurts to see one of your… now one of my closest friends get in an accident.

“Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Former United States alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, a former girlfriend of Woods, tweeted: “Praying for TW right now.”

Read More

Tiger Woods hopes to be fit for Masters in April following back surgery

More in this section

'Shooter McGavin' on the enduring legacy of golf comedy classic Happy Gilmore 'Shooter McGavin' on the enduring legacy of golf comedy classic Happy Gilmore
Padraig Harrington after putting on the 18th 24/9/2020 Post-Covid Padraig Harrington cautious about Riviera return
Host Tiger Woods to pay special attention to Willie Mack at Genesis Invitational Host Tiger Woods to pay special attention to Willie Mack at Genesis Invitational
woodspa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Tiger Woods File Photo

Tiger Woods hopes to be fit for Masters in April following back surgery

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up