Stunning eagle chip-in helps Brooks Koepka to Phoenix Open title

Rory McIlroy produced a final-round 64 to finish in a tie for 13th
Brooks Koepka

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 13:13
PA

Brooks Koepka claimed his second Waste Management Phoenix Open title thanks to a stunning eagle chip on the penultimate hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Koepka was five shots off the lead heading into the final day but lit up the back nine with three birdies on the bounce from 13 to 15 before pulling off the decisive chip-in at 17 – his six-under 65 earning him victory by a single shot from Xander Schauffele and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Schauffele had held a share of the overnight lead, sitting three clear of the chasing pack alongside Jordan Spieth after 54 holes.

However, both men struggled to bring their best on the final day, with Schauffele’s 71 seeing him drop to a tie for second, while Spieth, who shot a 10-under-par 61 on Saturday, finished a shot further back in a share of fourth with Carlos Ortiz and Steve Stricker.

Koepka’s victory comes on the back of three missed cuts in his past three tournaments and represents his eighth win on the PGA Tour, coming at the same event as his first back in 2015.

Rory McIlroy produced a final-round 64 to finish in a tie for 13th at 13 under, along with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

