Stunning eagle chip-in helps Brooks Koepka to Phoenix Open title

Brooks Koepka claimed his second Waste Management Phoenix Open title thanks to a stunning eagle chip on the penultimate hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Koepka was five shots off the lead heading into the final day but lit up the back nine with three birdies on the bounce from 13 to 15 before pulling off the decisive chip-in at 17 – his six-under 65 earning him victory by a single shot from Xander Schauffele and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.