Rory McIlroy took similar drop to Patrick Reed - PGA backs both players

Rory McIlroy took a similar drop for an embedded ball to the one that generated such controversy around winner Patrick Reed at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed picked up his ball on the 10th hole on Saturday, which had bounced before seemingly becoming embedded, before calling a rules official to make sure he was entitled to a drop.

The official, Brad Fabel, tested the ground and confirmed the award, though Reed later said he hadn't seen the ball bounce, which, he admitted, would have changed how he approached the episode.

Fellow American Xander Schauffele made his feelings on Reed known after his final round, telling reporters: "I mean, he did everything by the book according to the official and everyone stood by there.

"Obviously the talk amongst the boys isn't great, I guess, but he's protected by the (PGA) Tour and that's all that matters, I guess."

As controversy raged online around Reed's actions, the player later pointed out, via Twitter, that Rory McIlroy "did the same thing today on hole 18 and didn't even call a rules official over".

Also in Saturday's third round, McIlroy's second shot to the par-5 18th seemingly plugged in the rough. McIlroy consulted playing partner Rory Sabbatini, who approved McIlroy's request for a drop. The players didn't consult a rules official. Television replays showed McIlroy's ball had also bounced before coming to a stop.

According to the PGA Tour, both drops were handled properly by the players.

A PGA statement read: "It was reasonable for both players to conclude — based on the fact that they did not see the ball land, but given the lie of the ball in soft course conditions — that they proceed as the Rule allows for a potential embedded ball.

"They marked, lifted and assessed the situation to determine if the ball was embedded. Patrick went one step further and called in a rules official to be sure his assessment would not be questioned (although this step is not required)."

After his round, McIlroy, who finished eight shots behind Reed, who won on 14 under par, insisted he

has "never tried to get away with anything out there".

"Our game is about integrity and it's about doing the right thing. I always try to do the right thing and hopefully people see that. I feel like I have a reputation of that.

"It was one of those things that I guess Patrick [Reed] and I both went on the information that we had and made those determinations.

"I guess people can jump to conclusions, but at the same time we were well within our rights to do what we did."