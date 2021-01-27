Portmarnock to become first links to host Irish Challenge

Portmarnock will become the first links course to host the Irish Challenge when the tournament comes to the Dublin venue this May 27-29.

The Challenge Tour event, featuring the next generation of golf's stars, forms part of the Road to Mallorca International Schedule, which comprises 25 tournaments in 15 countries across the world.

The top 20 players on the Road to Mallorca Rankings at the conclusion of the Challenge Tour Grand Final earn full playing privileges on the European Tour in 2022. Cormac Sharvin was the last Irishman promoted in 2019.

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “We are incredibly excited to be taking the Irish Challenge to Portmarnock Links in May.

“We have never hosted an Irish event on a true links course before and I know the players will relish the opportunity to compete on the Championship Course.

“I must extend our thanks to everyone at Portmarnock Links and the local authorities in County Dublin for helping us to make this happen.”

Conor Russell, Director of Golf at Portmarnock Links, said: “The team here at Portmarnock Links are delighted to welcome the Irish Challenge to our magnificent Links. The course will represent a wonderful challenge for the players and will give our own home-grown talent an opportunity to shine on the bigger stage.

“We have supported young Irish professionals through our Winter Series and Pro-Ams for many years and, who knows, this could be just the time to bring home an Irish winner.

“We are looking forward, once again, to working with the Tour and developing our relations for the future.”

This year's Challenge Tour kicks off with a three-week stretch in South Africa before returning to Europe for events in the Czech Republic and Spain, then the trip to Ireland for the Irish Challenge.