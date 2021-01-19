Tiger Woods set for extended spell out after 'successful' back surgery

Tiger Woods set for extended spell out after 'successful' back surgery

A statement published on the American's social media channels read: "Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve. Picture: Curtis Compton

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 22:37

Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone surgery on his back to remove a pressurised disc fragment.

Woods, 45, will be sidelined for the Farmers Insurance Open later this month and the Genesis Invitational in February.

The 15-time major winner's fifth back operation was brought on following discomfort he sustained during he PNC Championship in December.

A statement published on the American's social media channels read: "Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experience discomfort following the PNC Championship.

"His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."

Woods said: "I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour."

More in this section

JP McManus Pro-Am postponed again to 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am postponed again to 2022
Sony Open In Hawaii - Final Round Kevin Na lands fifth PGA Tour victory with Sony Open win
Cork's Paul Buckley wins Emirates Amateur Open in Dubai Cork's Paul Buckley wins Emirates Amateur Open in Dubai
Tiger Woods set for extended spell out after 'successful' back surgery

Shane Lowry well aware of golf's 'hot mic' pitfalls

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up