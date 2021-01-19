Tiger Woods set for extended spell out after 'successful' back surgery

Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone surgery on his back to remove a pressurised disc fragment.

Woods, 45, will be sidelined for the Farmers Insurance Open later this month and the Genesis Invitational in February.

The 15-time major winner's fifth back operation was brought on following discomfort he sustained during he PNC Championship in December.

A statement published on the American's social media channels read: "Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experience discomfort following the PNC Championship.

"His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."

Woods said: "I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour."