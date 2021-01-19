JP McManus Pro-Am postponed again to 2022

This JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor has been postponed again to 2022.

The charity golf tournament was initially due to be held in 2020, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Mark Wahlberg, and Niall Horan among the golfers and celebrities lined up for the sold-out event last summer.

It will now take place on July 4th and 5th, 2022, with the tournament still expected to attract high-profile competitors with the added incentive of playing at the 2027 Ryder Cup host venue.

All tickets purchased for the event, previously rescheduled to July 2021, will be valid for the 2022 staging, while refunds are also available.

“The postponement comes amid the continuing uncertainty around large-scale gatherings taking place both in Ireland and across the globe,” read a statement from the steering committee.

“With over 40,000 attendees expected from many different countries, it is felt that the smooth and safe running of the event would be better facilitated in 2022.”

The tournament raised €43.7m for charities when last held in 2010.

“We are at all times prioritising public health and are aware that question marks remain about events taking place for much of this year,” said chairman of the Pro-Am committee Colm Hannon.

“Spectators make the Pro-Am very special and we feel by moving it to 2022, and making the decision early, gives us the best chance of delivering a world-class tournament in front of a full house next year.

“We would like to sincerely thank our players, volunteers, ticket cap holders, and the European Tour for their continued patience and full support of the event.”