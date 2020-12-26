Greg Norman in hospital with coronavirus

Former world number one golfer Greg Norman has been hospitalised with coronavirus.

Norman, who won two Open Championships in 1986 and 1993, said in a post on Instagram on Christmas Day that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed, the Australian wrote: “This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f*** CoVid. This get this s*** behind us never to experience it again.”

Norman had earlier posted a video on Christmas Eve saying that it was a “weird” festive season because of coronavirus and that he was looking forward to 2021 and the world becoming a “better, happier, more successful and healthier place”.

He said: “I just got off the phone with my doctor and even though I had a test on Tuesday and the results came back yesterday which was negative, I am exhibiting mild symptoms of potentially Covid.

“Not too sure. I feel very flu-like, I have a mild fever, I have cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache. So I am in self-quarantine.

“An ugly place to be on Christmas Eve, but I just do not want to jeopardise affecting any of my family or friends and loved ones around me.”

English golfer Ian Poulter was among those who sent messages to Norman in the wake of the news, wishing the 65-year-old a “speedy recovery”.

Norman, who earned the nickname The Great White Shark, spent more than 300 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

He competed in last week’s PNC Championship in Orlando with his son, Greg Jr, finishing in a share of ninth.