Neil Manchip appointed Golf Ireland's High Performance Director 

Golf Ireland has appointed Neil Manchip as its High Performance Director and National Coach.

A recipient of the John Jacobs Award for Coaching and Teaching, awarded by the PGAs of Europe, in 2015, Manchip has presided over Ireland’s male amateur players during an unprecedented period of team and individual successes since 2005. Some highlights include two European Team Championships, five Men’s Home Internationals (including four-in-a-row from 2014) a bronze medal in the 2016 World Amateur Team Championships and three Amateur Championship titles.

Manchip was central in supporting the development of the Famous Five – Ireland’s players that filled half of the team in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham and St Anne’s – and his relationship with Shane Lowry has produced a series of top-level professional victories, the highlight of course being the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Manchip is no stranger to success – a dominant force on the Irish PGA circuit around the turn of the millennium, with the highlight being his 1999 PGA Championship win at The Island, where he beat notables such as Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley.

Off the golf course, Manchip has been instrumental in instilling a culture and philosophy of success within the GUI and in developing the Union’s world-class High Performance Programme.

Manchip will now turn his attention towards Golf Ireland’s fully integrated, inclusive High Performance Programme which will support players’ development from Regional to National level and during their early years as touring professionals.

Neil Manchip is relishing the opportunity of working with Golf Ireland: "I’m delighted and honoured to be part of the Golf Ireland Team during what promises to be an exciting and innovative period for Golf in Ireland. Irish Golfers have enjoyed huge success on the world stage over the past number of years and we hope to build on their legacy with continued success with today’s very talented group of golfers.”

Mary Culliton, Chair of the Golf Ireland Transition Board’s High Performance Committee said: "Neil’s appointment is a very exciting development for golf in Ireland. We’re delighted that Neil will apply his skills, experience and leadership more widely to include women’s and girls’ golf, enabling equal access to world-class support and technical expertise as part of Golf Ireland’s integrated High Performance Programme.”

Golf Ireland Chief Executive, Mark Kennelly: "We’re absolutely thrilled that Neil has agreed to take up the role of High Performance Director and National Coach to Ireland’s top amateur players. Neil has vast experience at all levels of elite competitive golf and also has a deep understanding of high performance systems. Added to this, Neil has an extraordinary work ethic and is adept at getting the best from his teams and players. I am confident that we can look forward to continued success in team and individual championships into the future.”