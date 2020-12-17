Tiger Woods to compete alongside son in weekend tournament

The father-son duo arrived at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club early for a practice session ahead of Saturday's event
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club early for a practice session ahead of Saturday's PNC Championship. Picture: Screenshot via Twitter / PGA Tour

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 18:09

The PNC Championship doesn't officially get underway until Saturday, but Thursday morning we were treated to our first glimpse of Tiger and Charlie Woods.

Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship brings together top PGA Tour and LPGA major-winning talent and a family member to compete as a team.

Woods, who has won 82-times on the PGA Tour, will make his tournament debut with Charlie, his 11-year-old son who has already established himself as an accomplished junior golfer in Florida.

The father-son duo arrived at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club early for a practice session, and videos of the two hitting balls side-by-side already have the Internet buzzing.

The first clip, which eclipsed 113,000 views in just over 60 minutes, shows 11-year-old Charlie hitting what appears to be a wedge while his dad hits driver.

His swing is pure, but it's the club twirl and subsequent right arm hang that looks identical to his father that we're most impressed with.

