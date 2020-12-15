2021 Irish Open confirmed for July

Mount Juliet will host the event after missing out on this year's edition due to Covid restrictions.
Mount Juliet, due to host the 2020 DDF Irish Open, will have the event in July 2021.

The 2021 Irish Open will take place from July 1-4, the European Tour has confirmed.

Mount Juliet will host the event after missing out on this year's edition due to Covid restrictions.

The Co Kilkenny course will be hosting its first Irish Open in 26 years, having been home to the tournament between 1993 and 1995, when Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, and Sam Torrance were the respective victors.

The total prize fund for the Irish Open will be €3m.

The tournament could be used by many as preparation for the Open at Royal St George's later that month. 

The 2021 European Tour will feature a minimum of 42 tournaments in 24 countries around the world with the first two events in January taking place in the UAE before players move on to Saudi Arabia and Oman.

