Dustin Johnson wins the Masters with record-breaking performance

Dustin Johnson has won the 84th Masters at Augusta National with a tournament-record total of 20 under par.

The 2016 US Open winner, had bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes but thereafter was flawless hitting five birdies from there to the end to finish five shots ahead of Australian Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae of South Korea.

Rory McIlroy declared himself satisfied with his weekend after posting 67-69 over the two days, but admitted he went into the final day not expecting to challenge Johnson.

The Ulsterman finished tied for fifth, but nine shots off the winner.

“I look back on this week and obviously rue what happened maybe not on Thursday but that Friday morning coming back and finishing that first round, he said in his post-round interview.

“I played a really solid weekend. I wasn’t thinking about trying to win the tournament.

“When I got to 11 (under) on the eighth I saw DJ had gone to 15 (under) and thought maybe there was a chance but the wind got up on the back nine.”

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau will prioritise regaining full fitness after the pre-tournament favourite struggled to a tie for 34th in the Masters.

DeChambeau was expected to challenge for back-to-back major titles following his commanding victory in the US Open at Winged Foot in September, but was never a factor at Augusta National.

The world number six complained of feeling unwell and dizzy during Friday’s play and underwent a Covid-19 test, which came back negative.

“I’ve got to fix whatever is going on up here,” DeChambeau said as he gestured to his head after a final round of 73.

“I have no idea (what’s wrong). Just dizziness. It’s only when I go from down to up, so I can’t even like think and talk right now.

“But that’s just what happens, I go down and up and my brain gets all disoriented. I’ve got to fix that and once I fix it I’ll be even better than now, and when something arises in the future, I’ll just keep trying to fix it.”