World's top three share lead as Shane Lowry makes cut at Augusta

A Saturday morning resumption added another heavyweight to the top of the board and an 11-man scramble to sneak into the weekend of the Masters.

Jon Rahm added his name to the five-way tie for the lead at 9-under par, while 2018 champion Patrick Reed joined the five-some a shot back at 8-under. Defending champion Tiger Woods found one more birdie at No. 15 to join the crowd at 5-under that includes 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

But the real drama was along the cut line, with Bryson DeChambeau, PGA champion Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth — who had to hole a 12-footer for par on 18 — slipping in on the number at even par.

It was a tale of two chips for Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell, and the results were split. Lowry’s 60-foot chip-in from the worst spot in front of the 14th green fell in and McDowell’s 45-foot chip from another poor spot behind the 18th green stayed out, making the one-shot difference between Lowry making the weekend and McDowell missing out.

Both Lowry and McDowell returned at 7:30am to resume their second rounds in chilly conditions that made the course play longer, each sitting even par where the cut line would eventually land.

Lowry made “the stupidest bogey ever on 12” when he pulled his 9-iron over the back of the easiest pin on the green and eventually missed an 8-footer for par. “That's what that hole does to you,” he said.

He birdied 13 to get back to even but put himself in terrible position on the front left of the 14th green with a pin set just above the false front ridge on the right 60 feet away. His chip checked on top of the ridge and grabbed the perfect line to roll out into the cup for birdie that got him to 1-under, prompting a big fist pump and chagrined grin from Lowry as well as the biggest smile of the day from playing partner Tiger Woods.

“The chip on 14 was just incredible,” Lowry said. “It was one of those where I said to (caddie) Bo (Martin), just chip this to 20 feet and it just came out perfect. It kind of checked on top of the hill. There's probably not too many worse leaves on the golf course than there, so that was nice to do that.”

Woods’ assessment: “That was pretty damn good, wasn’t it?”

Lowry, playing with Woods for the first time, was still beaming about it after.

“It's probably the second best chip I've ever seen on this course; his on 16 (in 2005) was a little better under the circumstances,” said Lowry, who was born 10 days before Larry Mize’s playoff chip-in on 11 in 1987. “That's what I said to him walking up 15. Yeah, it's pretty cool. Look, I got to play two rounds with my golfing idol the last couple of days around here. Like I said yesterday or Thursday, it was a bit of a surreal experience, great guy to play with and I loved every minute of it, and I'm happy I made the weekend, and I'm hoping to kick on now.”

McDowell missed his 11-footer for par he had left on 9 to start his day and suffered bogey on 15 with a drop-kicked 3-wood finding the pond to slip to 2-over. “It looked good in the air and I told it to be right and it was very wrong,” he said.

But a birdie on 17 gave him a chance to get back to even with another on 18, and his approach sailed long and left of the green. His bump and run through the swale was tracking but stopped 2 inches short of the lip.

“That would have been sweet but the damage was done prior to that unfortunately,” McDowell said. “Kind of a cold round with the putter but I didn’t really play that badly this week. No. 9 cost me this week. I made 6 there to end round one and a 5 in round two. I think I was bit in love with the left side of that hole. I would have been much better off in the right-hand straw then even way down the left side there. That hole was a bit of a killer for me.”

McDowell lamented his putting, joking with Irish club member John Carr that he may need to come spend some time with him learning how to read the subtleties in Augusta’s greens before the next time he qualifies.

“I’m not gonna dwell on this because I’m starting to turn the corner with my game and playing well and really enjoyed my week here,” he said. “I felt more comfortable on the course this week which is great and kind of motivates me to get back here in April. I’d love to play the weekend but have a lot of golf to play coming up and I’m moving in the right direction.”

While McDowell went home, Lowry was relieved to join Rory McIlroy in rallying to make the weekend.

“I'm just happy to get two more rounds,” he said, noting that the golf gods may have been on his side allowing his fatted wedge into 15 to stay on the bank and out of the pond. “Like I said to Bo walking up 17, you just want to get into the weekend. I want to get two more rounds here just to learn, just to keep learning how to play this place because I don't quite have it figured out yet. I'm going to get a few more chances to come back here (as Open champion). This weekend is all about learning for me, and hopefully I can shoot a couple of good scores along the way.”

Sixty-one players made the cut, which was a record low 144 with the elimination of the 10-shot rule keeping eight players out including McDowell, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson and Gary Woodland. Other prominent names to miss the cut are Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Wolff and Jason Day.