In search of the Augusta we all know and love

Jack Nicklaus made his annual visit to Augusta for dinner and tee shot.

What he saw after retiring to his couch was — to paraphrase what Bobby Jones once said of Nicklaus — a game which with he was not familiar.

More precisely, a Masters with which he was not familiar.

It was not the absence of galleries or the views from above that befuddled the six-time winner of the green jacket. It was the scores and the way players were sticking shots on the greens that troubled Nicklaus.

“What little bit of golf I saw after the rain was like throwing darts,” Nicklaus tweeted out on Thursday.

“There was no wind to speak of, the greens had no fire in them, and everywhere the ball hit just stopped. That is hardly Augusta National at its finest or most challenging.

“That’s why you saw so many good scores. If you didn’t shoot a good score today in those conditions, you put yourself behind the 8-ball.”

There is no disputing the accuracy of Jack’s assessment.

By the time all the scores were added up at the conclusion of the first round yesterday morning, the scoring average was 71.41, the lowest in tournament in history.

Fifty-three of the 92 starters (57.6%) broke par, shattering not only the first-round record for most rounds under par (previously 38 in 2009) but the most of any one round in Masters history (previously 47 in the second round in 1992).

Count Rory McIlroy and the rest of the four-man Irish contingent among those trapped behind that 8-ball Nicklaus mentioned.

Despite the conditions, McIlroy shot 3-over 75 and had to scramble to shoot 66 in the second round just to get in the red and give himself a chance to play for something on the weekend. While it was expected that the course in November would play a little softer than in April with the combination of freshly overseeded rye over a not-yet-dormant Bermuda base, the bentgrass greens turning into dart boards was not supposed to be part of the equation.

When the second round concludes on Saturday morning, it is likely that the cut line will be under par and break the record of 1-over 145 set six times before, most recently in 2011.

If Masters officials had not decided to eliminate the 10-shot rule this year, it could have been grossly overcrowded on a weekend with reduced daylight.

For a moment, it looked as if Jordan Spieth’s 36-hole scoring record of 14-under (64-66) in 2015 might be in peril.

Dustin Johnson did not make a bogey in his first 22 holes and was already 10-under par before making his first bogey of the week with a three-putt on the wickedly fast 14th green.

It was no wonder the first-round co-leader and world No 1 was licking his chops at the prospect of getting to turn immediately around 30 minutes after completing his first round 65 to play the second before the greens dried out and got chewed up anymore.

“Well, it is nice. I feel like I’m on a good roll here,” Johnson said between rounds. “I’m feeling it with the golf swing. To continue to play is definitely a nice advantage. Obviously, we know how the golf course is playing. We’ve already played nine holes this morning, and just to turn around and go right back out I think is an advantage.”

Overnight leader Paul Casey said his bogey-free 65 was unlike any round he’d ever played in 14 Masters, allowing players to fearlessly attack flags like never before.

“There was a shot I hit on No 2, a 6iron to that left hand pin that you can’t hit that shot in April,” Casey said.

“It was just left of the flag. It pitched and stopped instantly, and that shot in April would have one-hopped over into the patrons, and probably would have walked off with a 5 instead of a 3. So it’s that receptiveness and you can be aggressive with the approach shots, and obviously the putts are not as quick as well.”

Now the course is changing before our eyes as the sun shines down and the winds pick up and the hum of the SubAir suction system has been the most prominent noise on the course.

By tomorrow when he turns on his TV, Nicklaus should be able to recognise the Augusta National we have come to know and love.