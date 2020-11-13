Rory McIlroy rallies to avoid trapdoor after 'colourful' pep talk at US Masters

Rory McIlroy has taken his fans on an unusual tour through the years of places rarely visited at Augusta National Golf Club. Unfortunately, his behind the scenes series needed an afternoon reprieve to get extended for the weekend.

McIroy awakened Friday morning hoping to make a move on Augusta’s back nine to get himself back into the legitimate mix during the lowest scoring opening round in Masters Tournament history, but unfortunately the Holywood man went the wrong way instead – shooting 39 with four bogeys and a birdie to complete his first-round 75.

McIlroy regrouped hitting four 9-irons and a 3-wood on the range during a 30-minute break before turning around to play the second round, shooting 32 on the same side en route to a 6-under 66 to get him into the red figures necessary to make the cut in this most unusual Masters.

“I was thinking coming into this morning to get this ball up and down on 10 and play the last holes in 3- or 4-under and get in a go back out and I did the complete opposite,” McIlroy said.

“That wasn’t ideal. But I turned it around nicely and shot a good one to at least give myself a chance going into the weekend.”

His abrupt morning retreat started with a quick bogey from the bunker finishing the 10th but accelerated after holing two testing par putts on 11 and 12. On the par-5 13th, McIroy snapped his driver deep into the woods left and had to take a provisional. His first ball was located in the thick grove of azaleas, but he needed to take an unplayable drop and scrambled for bogey.

Pictures of McIlroy in the flora standing forlornly next to his golf bag was reminiscent of his wild adventures near previously unseen cabins left of the 10th fairway that wrecked his Sunday lead in 2011 or the “sea of pink” he survived with a par salvage from the middle of azaleas behind the green on 13 in 2018. The latter earned him a spot in the final Sunday pairing with Patrick Reed only to have his putter let him down the next day.

His slide included bogey at 14 after hitting in the trees left again and another at the par-3 16th when he yanked his tee shot into the pond. The whole affair led to a “colourful” pep talk from club member and friend Jimmy Dunne.

“I honestly have been playing so good coming in here, and then I go into the first round and I shoot 75, and I'm like, ‘where the hell did that come from?’” McIlroy said.

“I knew it was in there, it was just a matter of, as I said, just trusting a little more and being committed. It was better this afternoon.”

James Sugrue, the Mallow man and 2019 Amateur Champion, completed his first-round 77 with a birdie and two bogeys on the front side, then turned right around to shoot 1-under 71 in the second round. His six birdies in the second round were offset by three bogeys on 5, 9 and 17 as well as an unfortunate double on the vexing par-3 12th hole.

“I played pretty decent so overall happy-ish,” Sugrue said. “I’ve been watching this tournament for as long as I can remember and just to be competing out here is unreal.”

Despite missing the cut, Sugrue plans to come to the course for the final two rounds as one of the few spectators.

“Unfortunately, I’ll be watching instead of playing it,” he said. “But I’ve missed cuts in worse places.”

Sugrue will return home Monday and suss out his next steps for turning professional after the New Year.

“My game is definitely there and I know my long game is good enough to compete over here,” he said. “I plan on turning pro at some stage definitely. Not the best time at the moment to be turning pro.”

When the second round was suspended for darkness, both Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell were chasing to try to move inside the cutline, which was projected to be even par or potentially move to 1-under. McDowell will restart Saturday facing a 11-footer for par on No. 9 to remain at even par. Lowry played his first 10 holes Friday in 2-under to get to even and will resume play after driving the centre of the fairway on 11.

McIlroy will need to do something special this weekend as the course firms up to come back and complete his career slam, but he’ll get another crack at the elusive green jacket in April. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player – two of the five members of the career-slam fraternity – had some advice for McIlroy’s best to join the club.

“Same thing I'd say to Rory any time: just be patient,” Nicklaus said. “Your time will come. He's too good not to have it come.”

Player is a little more metaphysical about it.

“He's got to tee off and say, ‘I believe I'm going to do it,’” Player said.

“The big thing is if you look at superstars in the game, which there have probably been about 12 or 15 in the history of golf. Superstars I'm talking about, they believed that they were going to do it. A lot of players tell you they believe, and when that bell rings and they get on that tee, there's something that they don't believe. … He's got to start meditating. He's got to start believing that he can do it because time goes by.

“Actually, he's on a golf course, he should be saying to himself, ‘This is the ideal golf course for me. I hit a draw, it's made for me. I'm long off the tee, and I believe I'm going to do it.’ Eliminate all negative thoughts. That's not easy to do. It is the mindset that he's got to have to win the tournament and the grand slam.”