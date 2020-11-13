'That’s so bad': Rory McIlroy 10 shots off the lead at Augusta

Rory McIlroy is in danger of missing the cut at the Masters after a disappointing finish to his first round.

With bad weather meaning the first round didn't finish on Thursday, the Ulsterman started Friday on the 10th but dropped a shot straight away.

McIlroy was lucky to find his ball after a wild tee shot on the 13th but had to take a penalty drop from the undergrowth before pitching back on to the fairway.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, looks for his ball in the bushes on the 13th hole. Picture: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

From there he pitched to 15 feet but was unable to convert the par putt and fell further off the pace at two over.

He followed another dropped shot on the 14th with a much-needed birdie on the par-five 15th, only to pull his tee shot on the next into the water.

“That’s so bad, oh my God,” McIlroy exclaimed in exasperation, although he was at least able to salvage a bogey following a mediocre pitch from the drop zone.

At three over par, McIlroy was 10 shots off the lead and facing an uphill battle to make the halfway cut with 52 players currently under par. The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekends third and fourth rounds.

At the other end of the leaderboard, South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli had birdied the first and second to improve to six under and just a shot behind Casey.

McIlroy eventually signed for a three-over-par 75 to finish 10 shots adrift of playing partner and world number one Dustin Johnson, who birdied the 18th to join Casey and Frittelli on seven under.

The players would only get a short break before heading back out on to the course for the second round, which was already under way.

Cork's James Sugrue is five over, while Shane Lowry finished his round at +2 and Graeme McDowell is even par.