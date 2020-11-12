Paul Casey sets early pace as Tiger Woods reflects on impressive opening

Last April, Paul Casey shot 81 in his opening round at the Masters — his worst score in 44 career rounds at Augusta National and a performance he bluntly calls “rubbish”. A year later, he shot 7-under 65, tying his career low and shaving 16 strokes off his previous performance to take home his very first lead in the major championship he loves the most.

Any explanation for the 16-shot swing?

“I have no idea. I don't know. Just rubbish (last year),” Casey said. “But I played some decent golf in 2019 overall, just not the first round of the Masters. I don't know why it was rubbish.”

This year, Casey and others took advantage of an Augusta course softened by torrential morning rain that prompted a three-hour suspension of play in the opening round. Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele each shot 67 while the two most recent winners — Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed — joined Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen and Hideki Matsuyama in shooting 68 to forge spots on the early leaderboard.

Veterans were greeted with an Augusta National they had never seen before, with balls plugging into the usually firm greens before the SubAir system gradually started sucking the water out turning embedded balls into ones spinning back sharply.

The rain and record November warm temperatures made for muggy conditions more akin to when they play the Tour Championship down the road in Atlanta in August.

“The guys whose first Masters, hopefully back in April, they are going to have a rude awakening for how this golf course is still very, very difficult, but April is just a different difficult and it could be quite funny,” Casey said. “It won’t be like this.”

Woods, a five-time champion, broke 70 in the opening round for only the second time in 23 Masters, matching his best opening score in 2010 when he eventually tied for fourth.

“I did everything well. I drove it well, hit my irons well, putted well,” Woods said. “The only thing I could say is that I wish I could have made a couple more putts. I missed everything on the high side.

“Everyone is going low out there today. With these conditions, you have to. You have to be aggressive. There's no reason why you can't fire at a lot of the flags. Like today on 5, I hit a little squeezer off the tee and had 227 to the hole, hit a 4 iron to the back edge and it only rolled out a foot. That doesn't happen here. There are balls with wedges that are ripping back, that you have to watch spin.”

Considering the quality of his play, Woods didn’t get to feed off energy for crwds that would have been rollicking. His group with Shane Lowry never had more than a few dozen people around them all day.

“We're trying to get used to that this entire year. It's so different,” Woods said. “Shane was telling me today that it was pretty exciting last week to have the energy level of 200 people out there following his group. We haven't had that this entire year. This world that we live in is not what we've had throughout my career, and that's something we're going to have to get used to for some time.” Pre-tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau recovered from an erratic start littered with provisional balls and a double bogey on No. 13 to birdie his final two holes to shoot 2-under 70.

'It's still Augusta'

“This golf course, as much as I'm trying to attack it, it can bite back,” DeChambeau said. “It's still Augusta National, and it's the Masters.

It's an amazing test of golf no matter what way you play it. I tried to take on some risk today.

"It didn't work out as well as I thought it would have, but at the end of the day I'm proud of myself the way I handled myself and finished off.”

World No. 2 Jon Rahm also battled back from two quick bogeys to play the par 5s in 4-under including an eagle on No. 2 to finish with a 69.

“Things that happen when rain comes and all that, but after that I adjusted, made a wonderful birdie on 13, hit a good putt on 14 and the round was on the way,” Rahm said.