Letter from Augusta: Jack Nicklaus keeps going, though not about Trump, on most surreal first day

By 7.35 am on Thursday, two things at the Masters Tournament had already been suspended – play and Sandy Lyle’s trousers.

Lyle, the 62-year-old Scot who won the 1988 green jacket, led off play on the 10th tee, striking his drive just under the branches of a towering pine left of the fairway. “I thought I topped it,” Lyle said after the ball left his clubface, unsure where it went. “Am I okay?”

Lyle’s sartorial choice of suspenders was not even the weirdest part of the most surreal first half hour in Masters history. It was still dark when Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus emerged from the clubhouse. About 800 people instead of 8,000 crowded around the first tee to see the ceremonial tee shots disappear into the dim distance, with Barbara Nicklaus wearing white caddie coveralls for the first time. A drone (another first) was humming and hovering behind first tee.

“This is actually crowded,” said CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, having been covering vacant pandemic venues for so long that a cluster of masked members, media and volunteers around one tee box seemed like something from a bygone era.

Eighteen competitors and the two old champions had already teed off before the distant sky started to rumble. Bryson DeChambeau’s group was due up next on the 10th tee when we saw the caddies picking up bags at the putting green and heading the opposite direction toward the clubhouse.

A few minutes later, the sirens sounded and the most orderly evacuation of dozens on the course commenced.

No players were yet under par before the suspension that lasted nearly three hours and dumped nearly an inch of rain on the course as if out of a bucket. When play resumed, approach shots were embedding in Augusta’s famously firm greens – SubAir vacuums be damned.

As has been the case all year, after the restart all eyes were on DeChambeau, who has talked so much about dismantling the 'par 67' golf course with his raw and violent power that his success almost sounded like a foregone conclusion despite his only once breaking 70 in 12 prior Masters rounds.

Turns out his gameplan is easier said than done and par remains 72. The two most prominent noises on the golf course were the explosions of DeChambeau’s driver followed shortly by the unmistakable sound of golf ball on pine. He hit provisional balls on 11 and 13 and looked a long way from being the betting favourite. Yet in spite of his early struggles, DeChambeau was in red numbers by the time he reached the 15th.

Meanwhile, two groups behind in relative obscurity, 2019 champion Tiger Woods was proving the folly of discounting him at Augusta. His lacklustre and limited play all year left him overshadowed coming back for his defense, yet he asserted himself among the early leaders.

While the golf is always the feature, with or without patrons and roars, Thursday morning always raises the nostalgia that Augusta exudes.

Nicklaus and Player provided the early entertainment on the tee and in the interview room – although one moment was more awkward than making eagle in silence.

Nicklaus kicked up a recent ruckus when he forcefully and very publicly endorsed Donald Trump less than a week before the US presidential election. In the week after, however, he was considerably more shy about taking a stance on the sitting president refusing to concede his loss to presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden.

Christine Brennan of USA Today carefully asked Nicklaus to update his thoughts on Trump contesting the election results with baseless claims of voter fraud that only seemed to occur in the states where he lost.

“You are known as the ultimate gracious sportsman in the game of golf and really throughout sports, certainly with your career, with Ryder Cups, the way you've handled victory and defeat and the like,” Brennan said. “I'm just curious, what is your advice to President Trump on how to accept defeat?”

Said the Bear: “I think I've said enough about that. I don't think this is the place for politics.”

Back out on the course, it is awesome to see it all waged without obstruction on the course. However, it is a visual splendor on the television and digital options as well.

There’s never been a blimp flying over Augusta National during the Masters, but absence of galleries allowed the broadcast networks the opportunity to use a pair of drones as well as a sky cam on the par-3 16th to provide a perspective of Augusta National we’ve never seen before and may not again.

This most unusual day resumed on a soaked course with players throwing darts that landed on the greens with a splat. Had this been a normal Masters with patrons packing every corner, it would have sounded like fireworks with all the birdie eruptions.

Instead, most of the players were undeterred by the silence and took advantage of the soft course, warm weather and little wind with an explosion of red on the leaderboards more colorful than the autumn leaves.

The Masters does what it always does, filling a leaderboard with marquee names and providing a stage for what always seems to be the most engaging event of the year. What started with a suspension is poised to end with suspense.