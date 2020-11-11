The Masters: Who are the favourites, which are the toughest holes and how can I watch on TV?

THE MASTERS, AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72.

Purse: TBC ($11.5 million in 2019).

Winner’s share: TBC ($2.07m in 2019).

Defending champion: Tiger Woods.

Last year: Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major, and his first since the 2008 US Open, by coming from two shots behind in the final round and closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Quiet, please: No patrons are allowed on the grounds for the first time because of the pandemic. Players may bring a significant other along with a coach and a trainer. Augusta National members also are allowed.

Sunrise, sunset: With Daylight Savings Time over, there is roughly 10½ hours of daylight in November, compared with nearly 13 hours available in April. The Masters will use both tees at the start of the weekday rounds for the first time since rain delays in 2005.

Tiger Tales: In the five majors Woods has played since winning the Masters, he has missed the cut three times and finished out of the top 20 in the other two.

Grand Slam, Act VI: Rory McIlroy tries for the sixth time to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

The odds: Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favourite at 8-1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm at 12-1. Tiger Woods is 35-1.

Key statistic: Tiger Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a pro.

THREE KILLER HOLES

No. 1, Tea Olive, par 4, 445 yards

The first has always been a terror, not so much for the nerves trying to pinch an uphill drive between the fairway bunker on the right and the trees that dogleg-right on the left but for the wickedly contoured green that has a few pins close enough to edges of slopes that players can putt right off of it. Par is always a good score here, and if Bryson DeChambeau can mash his drives within 65 yards of green as he has in practice rounds his advantage over field will be massive.

No. 5, Magnolia, par 4, 495 yards

Long, uphill, dogleg left has reinforced the impact of the deep fairway bunkers on the left corner by first moving them forward 80 yards in 2003 and recently move the tees back 40 yards by rerouting Berckmans Road that ran behind it. It played the hardest of all holes in 2019 after the lengthening, but the 315 yards needed to carry the bunkers now isn’t enough to deter DeChambeau from flying them with relative ease. Its last defense is a green with a steep cross ridge in front and steep drop over the back.

Tyrrell Hatton, of England, chips to the fifth green during a practice round earlier this week. Picture: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

No. 10, Camelia, 495 yards & No. 11, White Dogwood, 505 yards

The hardest two holes all-time will be even more daunting considering this week will mark the first Masters to send players off both sides in the first two rounds. That means half the field will have to face these dangers that have wrecked many a Masters bid and the rest of Amen Corner right off the bat. The 10 th requires an approach off a downhill lie (maybe not for DeChambeau) into an elevated green while the 11 th requires well placed narrow tee shot and a downhill approach into a green guarded by a pond on the left.

LET’S TALK BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Age: 27.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide wins: 8.

Majors: US Open (2020).

2020 majors: PGA Championship - T4, US Open - Won.

Best of 2020: Winning his first major at Winged Foot with a U.S. Open strategy that showed he sometimes knows what he’s talking about.

Masters memory: A tie for 21st in 2016 to be the low amateur. That’s still his best finish in three Masters appearances.

USA's Bryson Dechambeau. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Backspin: He might be getting more attention than Tiger Woods going into the Masters for the way he added nearly 50 pounds of mass to support his effort to swing as hard as possible. He wants to have a 48-inch driver in play for the Masters. He already has hit a 400-yard drive at home and plans to dismantle Augusta National with length. He still has to chip and putt, which he did exceedingly well at the U.S. Open.

DECHAMBEAU’S THREE MAIN CHALLENGERS

Jon Rahm (Spain)

This may simply be Rahm’s week. He turned 26 on Tuesday, celebrating that milestone by skipping a ball in for an ace on the 16th hole. The day before, he made a more traditional ace on the difficult par-3 fourth – a feat only accomplished once in Masters history. You think he likes this place? He finished fourth and T9 in his last two of three career Masters starts. He’s also won five times since we last convened at Augusta, including twice since the restart, and for a time held the No. 1 ranking. That’ll do.

Rory McIlroy (N Irl)

With a longer and potentially soggier course on tap, being able to carry drives a long way is more vital than ever. McIlroy is the best driver in the field, even if he can’t quite keep up with DeChambeau’s absurd numbers. At Sherwood two weeks ago, Rory led the field with 29 birdies, so cleaning up the mistakes that have haunted him at Augusta is key. Despite his continued quest to complete his career major slam, he’s comfortably under the Bryson radar – and he’s proven he can win majors on wet courses.

Brooks Koepka (USA)





USA's Brooks Koepka. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele or Patrick Cantlay are all great choices to contend and win, but they each lack one key thing regarding the DeChambeau hype – the dislike and desire to be the guy to shut it down. Koepka, whose distaste for Bryson is palpable, says his knee feels better than it has in years and he’s coming off a 65-65 weekend in Houston that signalled he’s at full strength. Runner-up at Augusta last year, two double bogeys including the 12th on Sunday kept him from winning.

BEST VALUE BETS

Tyrell Hatton (Eng)

Englishman has never broken 70 or seriously contended in three prior Augusta starts, but he arrives this year as arguably the hottest European in the field with his first PGA Tour win in March at Bay Hill and his fifth and biggest Euro Tour triumph a month ago at Wentworth. If he can avoid being so hard on himself, he might finally deliver the major performance we’ve been waiting for from him in 2020. What colour hoodie goes best with a green jacket?

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

It hasn’t been his best season, but it hasn’t been too bad either for a Japanese star who has been faring pretty well at Augusta since making the cut twice as an amateur. Hideki also tied for runner-up last week in Houston, so his form makes him seem ready to improve on his career-best fifth-place finish in the 2015 Masters. He’s long seemed destined to win Japan’s first major and Augusta is the place he wants most to make that happen.

Jordan Spieth (USA)





Jordan Spieth plays his third shot on the third hole during the first round of the Masters last year. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images





Wait, hear me out on this. Spieth’s game is currently rubbish. You know it. He knows it. He’s No. 80 in the world. It’s undeniable. But there is no place on earth that brings out the best in Spieth’s game than Augusta National. He led at the end of eight of his first 12 career Masters rounds including a record seven straight 2015-16 before a gruesome 7 on No. 12 crushed his back-to-back dreams. He threatened to shoot 62 on Sunday in 2018, rallying to finish third. His worst Masters finish is T21. Augusta magic is worth a flyer.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Xander Schauffele (USA, age 27, World ranking 7)

Worldwide wins: 5.

Majors: None.

2020 majors: PGA Championship - T10, US Open - 5.

Best of 2020: Having the lowest score at the Tour Championship and still finishing second because of the staggered start.

Masters memory: Sharing the lead with four holes to play and failing to birdie the par-5 15th while closing with four pars to finish one shot behind.

Backspin: He plays the majors as well as Brooks Koepka minus the trophies. He has finished in the top 10 at seven of his 13 majors, with two runner-up finishes. His California chill hides a fierce game. Last year showed he is ready for the next step.

Dustin Johnson (USA, 36, WR 1)

Worldwide wins: 23.

Majors: US Open (2016).

2020 majors: PGA Championship-T6, U.S. Open-T2.

Best of 2020: Winning the FedEx Cup for the first time and being voted PGA Tour player of the year for the second time.

Masters memory: That tumble down the stairs that forced him to withdraw in 2017 when he had won his previous three tournaments and was the overwhelming favorite.

Backspin: Johnson comes in with a little less competition than he planned because of his positive test for the coronavirus that knocked him out of Shadow Creek and Sherwood. His runner-up last year was his best chance at winning, an experience that can only help him going forward. Having only one major grates at him.

Patrick Cantlay (USA, 28, WR 9)

Worldwide wins: 3.

Majors: None.

2020 majors: PGA Championship-T43, US Open-T43.

Patrick Cantlay watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the final round of the Zozo Championship last month. Picture: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Best of 2020: Ending 16 months without a victory by rallying to win the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Masters memory: Making eagle on the 15th hole in 2019 to take the lead, only to drop shots on each of the next two holes.

Backspin: There is no big weakness in his game except for not winning enough. What should help him at this Masters is the experience of contending last year and the experiencing of winning in his final start before going to Augusta.

Justin Thomas (USA, 27, WR 3)

Worldwide wins: 14.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017).

2020 majors: PGA Championship-T37, U.S. Open-T8.

Best of 2020: Winning multiple tournaments for the fourth consecutive years.

Masters memory: Being paired with Jordan Spieth in the final round when Spieth went from nine shots behind to a tie for the lead with a birdie on the 16th hole in 2018. He’s still waiting for a great memory of his own.

Backspin: After a lull in August in which he finished no better than 25th in three big events, Thomas appears to be trending in the right direction going to Augusta. He has yet to finish in the top 10 in his four previous appearances.

Tiger Woods (USA, 44 WR 32)

Worldwide wins: 93.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), US Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

2020 majors: PGA Championship - T37, U.S. Open - Cut.

Best of 2020: Breaking par all four rounds at Torrey Pines to tie for ninth. It was the only time all year he finished in the top 10.

Masters memory: Winning in 2019 to end 11 years without a major, 14 years without a Masters, capping off a return from four back surgeries and being able to share the moment with his two children.

Backspin: This is the first year Woods has failed to contend in any tournament when he wasn’t injured. He went five months without playing because of the pandemic, and he has played consecutive weeks on only one occasion as he limits his competition.

Collin Moriwaka (USA, 23 WR 4) Worldwide wins: 3.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020).

2020 majors: PGA Championship - Won, US Open - Cut.

Best of 2020: Making a 25-foot birdie putt to stay alive in a playoff he won at Muirfield Village, and then winning his first major a month later at Harding Park.

Masters memory: This is his first appearance. He was 2 months old when Tiger Woods won his first Masters.

Backspin: He has a chance to join an elite group if he were to win the Masters. In the last 100 years, the only players with two majors at age 23 or younger were Gene Sarazen, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

HOLE-BY-HOLE GUIDE – WITH A TIGER MEMORY FOR EACH

No 1 (Tea Olive), 445 yards, par four:

A deep bunker on the right of the fairway and trees both sides make for a daunting start, while long and left of the undulating green both spell big trouble. Unsurprisingly played the hardest hole on the course in 2012 and again in 2017.

Tiger’s time: He is a collective 19-over par on the opening hole, and the first round in 2005 contributed to that. His approach descended on the flag, hit the bottom of the pin and spun off to the side into a bunker, turning birdie into bogey.

2019 average: 4.118 (rank 7)

No 2 (Pink Dogwood), 575 yards, par five:

Driving into the trees on the left cost Padraig Harrington a nine in 2009, but Louis Oosthuizen memorably holed his second shot for an albatross in the final round in 2012. An important early birdie chance and the easiest hole in 2016.

Tiger’s time: Playing in the final group in 2007, Woods made birdie on the second hole to take the lead. This time, however, it didn’t last. In cold, brittle conditions, he was runner-up to Zach Johnson, who had the highest winning score since 1956. It was the first time Woods was leading a major during the final round and did not win.

2019 average: 4.677 (rank 15)

No 3 (Flowering Peach), 350 yards, par four:

Shortest par four on the course but a pear-shaped green with steep slope in front allows for some wicked pin positions. Charl Schwartzel pitched in for eagle in the final round en route to the title in 2011.

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the 2015 Masters. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tiger’s time: Woods went into the final round in 2003 four shots behind. He birdied No. 2 to get momentum. And then caddie Steve Williams talked him into hitting driver. It went right toward an azalea bush. Woods played it left-handed to get it back toward the green, hit a chip long, left the next one on the fringe and made double bogey. He never got back in the mix.

2019 average: 3.894 (rank 14)

No 4 (Flowering Crab Apple), 240 yards, par three:

The back tee - not always used - turns it into a beast with the green sloping from back to front. Phil Mickelson took six here in the final round in 2012 and finished two shots outside the play-off. Jeff Sluman's ace in 1992 remains the only hole-in-one here in Masters history.

Tiger’s time: Woods did not make a birdie on this hole until the final round of 2000, his 16th as a pro. He is a collective 18-over par on the par 3 that has brought him more fits than joy. But he has played it even par or better in four of his five Masters victories.

2019 average: 3.207 (rank 5)

No 5 (Magnolia), 495 yards, par four:

Jack Nicklaus twice holed his second shot in 1995 and Colin Montgomerie did it in 2000, but it is another devilishly difficult green. To clear the fairway bunkers requires a 315-yard carry and the hole was lengthened by 40 yards for 2019.

Tiger’s time: Woods has made only six birdies on this hole. What stands out his a three-putt bogey in the final round last year, his second straight bogey. Woods said later his caddie, Joe LaCava, gave him a stern talk. Woods considered that a big turning point to a final round that ended in victory.

2019 average: 4.335 (rank 1)

No 6 (Juniper), 180 yards, par three:

From a high tee to a green with a huge slope in it. Five holes-in-one - including Jamie Donaldson in 2013 - but Jose Maria Olazabal took seven in 1991 and lost by one to Ian Woosnam.

Tiger’s time: Coming off a bogey in the final round in 2002, Woods went long over the green at the par-3 sixth. His pitch up the slope had perfect pace and dropped for a birdie as he continued his march to a second straight title.

2019 average: 3.003 (rank 12)

No 7 (Pampas), 450 yards, par four:

What used to be a real birdie chance has been lengthened by 35-40 yards, while trees were also added and the putting surface reshaped. More bunkers - five - around the green than any other hole.

Tiger’s time: Trailing by three in the final round of 2019, when Francesco Molinari blocked by the trees, Woods hit his approach behind the hole and it spun back to 2 feet for birdie and a two-shot swing when Molinari made bogey.

2019 average: 4.128 (rank 6)

No 8 (Yellow Jasmine), 570 yards, par five:

The bunker on the right, about 300 yards out, pushes players left and from there it is harder to find the green in two up the steep hill. Still a good birdie chance and Bruce Devlin made an albatross two in 1967.

Tiger’s time: Already off to a strong start, Woods sent roars across Augusta National with an eagle that momentarily tied him for the lead. The loudest roar was followed by smaller roars from each corner as workers changed board to reflect him tied for the lead. The players behind him made too many birdies, and Woods wound up in a tie for fourth after Charl Schwartzel birdied his last four holes to win.

2019 average: 4.628 (rank 16)

No 9 (Carolina Cherry), 460 yards, par four:

The tee was pushed back 30 yards in 2002. The raised green, with two bunkers on the left, tilts sharply from the back and anything rolling off the front can continue down for 50-60 yards.

Tiger’s time: Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a pro, but he had a scare in 2003. Finishing his second round on the ninth hole, right on the cut line, he went from the pine straw to the bunker and got up-and-down for par to make the cut on the number.

2019 average: 4.049 (rank T10)

No 10 (Camellia), 495 yards, par four:

A huge drop from tee to green on this dogleg left and over all the years of the Masters the most difficult hole. It was here that Rory McIlroy began to fall apart in 2011 with a seven, while Bubba Watson clinched the title in 2012 by making par in the play-off from the trees.

Tiger’s time: Woods shot 40 on the front nine in his Masters debut as a pro in 1997. On the 10th hole, he hit 2-iron to the fairway and 8-iron to 15 feet for birdie. That sent him to a 30 on the back nine, and he took it from there for a record 12-shot victory.

2019 average: 4.246 (rank T2)

No 11 (White Dogwood), 505 yards, par four:

The start of Amen Corner. Toughest hole in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2018, with the water front and left scaring many. Best remembered for Larry Mize's chip-in in 1987 and Nick Faldo's back-to-back play-off wins.

Tiger’s time: Going for a fourth straight major, Woods was in a battle with Phil Mickelson and David Duval when he began to pull away with an approach that spun by the hole and led to a tap-in birdie.

2019 average: 4.246 (rank T2)

No 12 (Golden Bell), 155 yards, par three:

Probably the most famous par three in golf. Narrow target, water in front, trouble at the back, it has seen everything from a one to Tom Weiskopf's 13 in 1980. Defending champion Jordan Spieth took seven in the final round in 2016 in a dramatic back-nine collapse.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, Phil Mickelson , Dustin Johnson and Xander Schaufele play on the 12th green during a practice round this week. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Tiger’s time: Woods looked close to unbeatable in early 2000, except at the Masters. After a double bogey on No. 10, he hit his tee shot in Rae’s Creek in the opening round for his first triple bogey in 541 holes on tour. It led to a 75, and he never caught up, tying for fifth. He won the other three majors in 2000.

2019 average: 3.052 (rank 9)

No 13 (Azalea), 510 yards, par five:

The end of Amen Corner. Massive dogleg left with scores ranging from Jeff Maggert's albatross two in 1994 to Tommy Nakajima's 13 in 1978. Sergio Garcia saved par after a penalty drop from a bush in 2017, went on to beat Justin Rose in a play-off and named his first child Azalea in March the following year.

Tiger’s time: Woods his a high-risk shot out of the pine trees in the opening round of 2002, leaving him a 70-foot eagle attempt. He three-putted for bogey. That includes a penalty shot when his first putt raced by the hole, tumbled down the bank and went into the tributary of Rae’s Creek. His next putt from the same spot was much better.

2019 average: 4.473 (rank 18)

No 14 (Chinese Fir), 440 yards, par four:

The only hole on the course without a bunker, but three putts are common on the wickedly difficult green. Course record holder Nick Price took eight here in 1993, while Phil Mickelson holed his approach en route to his 2010 victory.

Tiger’s time: An up-and-down opening round in 2006 appeared to take a turn for the better when Woods hit 8-iron from 163 yards that landed softly and trickled into the cup for his first eagle on a par at the Masters.

2019 average: 4.078 (rank 8)

No 15 (Firethorn), 530 yards, par five:

Often a tough decision whether to go for the green in two across the pond on the hole where Gene Sarazen sank his 235-yard four-wood shot for an albatross in 1935. There have also been three 11s here.

Tiger’s time: Woods was coming off two straight victories, was back to No. 1 in the world and was on the verge of taking the lead in the second round of the 2013 Masters. But a perfect wedge hit the pin and ricocheted back into the water. He dropped a little farther away to avoid hitting the pin. Only later did he realise it was a bad drop. After overnight consultation, the Masters penalized him two shots but he was not disqualified for an incorrect scorecard.

2019 average: 4.542 (rank 17)

No 16 (Redbud), 170 yards, par three:

Tiger Woods' memorable chip-in in 2005 came the same year as 73-year-old Billy Casper's 14, while Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry are among 21 players to record holes-in-one.

Tiger’s time: Woods had a one-shot lead over Chris DiMarco when he missed the green long in 2005. He chipped away from the hole up the slope, watched it make a U-turn at the top and roll back toward the hole, pausing for 2 full seconds before dropping for birdie. It is arguably his most famous shot at the Masters.

2019 average: 2.907 (rank 13)

No 17 (Nandina), 440 yards, par four:

The famous Eisenhower Tree has been removed after suffering storm damage, making for an easier tee shot on the hole Justin Rose double-bogeyed when one off the lead in 2007. Jack Nicklaus birdied here to take the lead as he won his 18th major in 1986.

Tiger’s time: Nothing dramatic, just a pure swing. Coming off a birdie for a two-shot lead in 2019, Woods thought briefly about his 2005 chip-in at the 16th, followed by a bad drive on No. 17 and a bogey-bogey finish for a playoff. This time, he drilled his drive and was on his way to a fifth green jacket.

2019 average: 4.049 (rank T10)

No 18 (Holly), 465 yards, par four:

The drive through an avenue of trees was made much harder when the tee was moved back 60 yards in 2002. The fairway bunker from which Sandy Lyle got up and down to win in 1988 is now 300 yards away.

Tiger’s time: In his five Masters victories, only once did Woods have to make a putt of any length. That was in 2005 in a playoff against Chris DiMarco, and he holed a 15-foot birdie putt for the win.

2019 average: 4.223 (rank 4)

ON THE BOX: MASTERS COVERAGE ON TV

Sky Sports

Thursday: First round live, 6pm-10.30pm; Featured Groups: 12.30-6pm Sky Sports Golf; Amen Corner live 12.30-9.15pm on Sky Sports via the red button; 4th, 5th and 6th holes from 12.55-9.45pm on Sky Sports via the red button; 15th and 16th holes live 12.15-9.45pm on Sky Sports via the red button; Masters verdict live 10.30-11.30pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday: Second round live First round live, 6-10.30pm Featured Groups coverage (as Thursday)

Saturday: Third round live 6pm-10pm Sky Sports Golf (Live from the Masters from 5pm-6pm) Featured Groups 3pm-10pm Sky Sports via the red button; Amen Corner 3.10pm to 8.45pm on Sky Sports via the red button; 4th, 5th and 6th holes 3.45pm-7.30pm on Sky Sports via the red button; 15th and 16th holes 4.15pm-9.15pm on Sky Sports via the red button Masters verdict, 10-11pm on Sky Sports Golf..

Sunday: Final round live 3-8m on Sky Sports Golf (Live from the Masters 2-3pm) Featured Groups 1-8pm on Sky Sports via the red button; Amen Corner 1.10-6.30pm Sky Sports via the red button; 4th, 5th and 6th holes 1.45-6pm on Sky Sports via the red button Eir Sport Thursday: Round One, 6pm live Friday: Round Two, 6pm live Saturday: Round Three, 6pm live Sunday: Final round, 3pm live

*Coverage via CBS, ESPN

BBC TV

Thursday: Round One highlights 11.30pm-1am: (BBC Two)

Friday: Rd 2 highlights 11.20pm-12.50am

Saturday: Rd 3 highlights 10.40pm-12.10am

Sunday: Final round highlights 10.20pm-12.20am

FRIDAY THE 13TH: UNLUCKY FOR SOME?

Round Two of this year’s Masters will be played on Friday, November 13. The two other Friday the 13th dates are part of Masters lore: Friday, April 13, 1979, and Friday, April 13, 1984.

On Friday, April 13, 1979, Arnold Palmer, age 49, shot even par in the second-round and missed the cut by a shot. So did Jerry McGee, then an amateur and later a successful pro, despite a Friday 69. (Thirty years later, he became Annika Sorenstam’s father-in-law.) Ben Crenshaw, in a year he won twice on Tour, shot 80 that day. You wouldn’t think he could. That’s like a 90-shooter shooting 118.

In the ’84 Masters, Seve Ballesteros, the defending champion, shot a second-round 74 and missed the cut by a shot. He got a two-shot penalty for grounding his wedge in the hazard on 13 — the greenside creek — as he prepared to play his third shot. Dow Finsterwald, the 1958 PGA champion, was working the 13th as a rules official and called the penalty on Ballesteros, who had a reputation for trying to intimidate rules officials and playing partners with his confidence and charisma and also for pushing drops to their limit and beyond.

By longstanding tradition, the Masters concludes on the second Sunday in April. But in 1979 and 1984, the Masters, atypically, concluded on the third Sunday in April, which is why there was a third-round Masters on Friday the 13th in ’79 and again five years later, when Crenshaw won the first of his two.

For the rest of the century and the for rest of eternity, if the second-Sunday-in-April tradition holds, there will never be a Friday round on April 13. That’s because the latest date for a second Sunday is April 14. That of course means the 13th is on a Saturday.