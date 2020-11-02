Darren Clarke ends 9 year title drought 

Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Championship on Sunday for his first PGA TOUR Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer.

Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 30 feet and rolled his eagle try just past the hole. After Furyk missed a 20-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory in his 40th PGA TOUR Champions start.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities the last few years, so it’s great to finally win one,” Clarke said. “I wouldn’t be working this hard if I didn’t think I could still win.”

The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Clarke shot a 62 — with a penalty stroke for picking up his ball on the second fairway — Saturday for a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson.

Clarke won for the first time since the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s.

“Well, the last victory I had, I was drunk for a week, so this time I won’t be,” Clarke said.

The 50-year-old Furyk also closed with a 68. He won this year in his first two starts on the PGA TOUR Champions.

“I really feel like I’m putting well, but I was burning a lot of edges and not able to get some putts to go in,” Furyk said. “At 18 had a nice look for eagle there from about 20 feet and thought I hit a great putt. I didn’t even sniff the hole, I probably missed it a good cup low and we just misread the putt. I’m a little stunned it broke as much as it did.” Langer, the 63-year-old German star who won the event in 2010 and 2019, shot 67. He was 16 under until making bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes that cost him. He regained the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup.

“I didn’t drive the ball well and I could feel there was something wasn’t right with my swing and it showed up over and over,” Langer said. I" hit probably six or seven tee shots just way right and that’s going to bite you sooner or later — and it did on 16."

The PGA TOUR Champions wraps up 2020 next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, although the season will be extended to include 2021 because of tournaments lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was fourth at 15 under after a 66.

Karlsson (71) and Gene Sauers (68) followed at 14 under.

John Daly, tied with Furyk for first-round lead after a 64, had weekend rounds of 73 and 71 to tie for 26th at 7 under. He was making his fourth start since revealing he has bladder cancer.

