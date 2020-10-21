Golf courses must close from midnight

Golf courses across Ireland will have to close from midnight tonight under Level 5 restrictions, it has been confirmed.

The game's governing bodies, the GUI and ILGU, had been involved in "intensive engagement" with the Government in the past two days about the possibility of golf receiving an exemption.

Courses, which had closed in March, were allowed reopen on May 18 in the first phase of the Government's easing of lockdown measures.

However, NPHET has advised that current exemptions be limited to professional and elite sports, such as soccer, rugby, and Olympic athletes, senior inter-county GAA games, horse racing, and greyhound racing. Each must take place behind closed doors.

Pitch and putt courses will also close under the measures which come into effect from midnight and are set to run for six weeks.

The golfing authorities are now hoping that driving ranges and practice facilities may continue to open, and have "sought clarity" on this.

"Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably, golf clubs must close under the new Level 5 restrictions," read a statement from the GUI and ILGU.

"Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under Level 5.

"We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible."