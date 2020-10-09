Shane Lowry in share of the lead in PGA Championship at Wentworth

Open champion Shane Lowry is in a share of the clubhouse lead at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly man wasted little time in moving into a share of the lead on day two of the tournament carding a superb seven under par round.

Aided by an old putter he “whipped out of the cupboard” on Monday, Lowry carded an opening 67 to lie one shot off the lead shared by Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus.

And the 33-year-old carried on where he left off on Friday with birdies on the 12th and 13th to improve to seven under alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who had also picked up shots on the 10th and 12th after starting from the ninth.

Ian Poulter, who considered withdrawing after four holes of the first round due to back spasms, finished birdie, birdie, eagle on Thursday and had picked up two shots this morning to reach five under.

The most spectacular shot of the day so far came from England’s David Howell, the 2006 champion making a hole-in-one on the 14th.

Howell’s seven-iron tee shot from 184 yards took one bounce before plunging into the hole, but the former Ryder Cup player will not be driving away in the sponsor’s car parked behind the tee.

However, the value of the car (£72,000) will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society on Howell’s behalf.