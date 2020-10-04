James McLoughlin crowned Irish men’s mid-amateur champion

man

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 14:41
Colm O’Connor

James McLoughlin (Portumna) secured his first Irish title at Nenagh Golf Club today as he was crowned Irish men’s mid-amateur champion.

The 41-year-old carded rounds of 70, 74 and 72 to claim the winning spot by 2 shots from Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint).

"I never expected this," said McLoughlin shortly after holing out on the final green. "Every time I play golf I play to be the best that I can be, but to win a national title ... I couldn’t even dream of it. I’m chuffed.’ 

Playing in the penultimate group, McLoughlin slipped to 2-over par after 8 holes but rallied with two birdies on his back 9 in blustery conditions.

‘I thought I had blown it at that stage but I was then told that level par was leading so I realised I wasn’t too far back.’ ‘I’d a good back nine, I birdied 10, I’d a nice birdie on 13 and had a good chance on 14 after not catching my drive, really happy with how I played.’ It’s the second title for Portumna this season as Sam Murphy won the Irish Boys Championship in August.

‘It’s unbelievable for the club, what a great year,’ said McLoughlin. ‘Sam did fantastically well down in Thurles, so it’s a good part of the country for us!’ McLoughlin, Captain of the club in 2019, admits he will have to celebrate in some way this evening.

"We’ll have some sort of celebrations this evening, but nothing too serious with the restrictions and work tomorrow!" It was a second consecutive runner-up for Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) 

Irish Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship, Nenagh Golf Club: 216 J McLoughlin (Portumna), 70, 74, 72 218 C Campbell (Warrenpoint), 77, 69, 72 219 I Bohane (Lee Valley), 72, 70, 77; E O'Donnell (Tralee), 69, 77, 73 220 I Lynch (Rosslare), 71, 73, 76 221 J Lyons (Galway), 76, 69, 76; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 71, 73, 77 223 C Dunphy (Killeen Castle), 79, 70, 74; E Marsden (Tullamore), 78, 70, 75; S Hogan (Nenagh), 72, 75, 76; P Kirby (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 70, 81 224 G Lenehan (Portmarnock), 78, 72, 74; C Ryan (Killeen Castle), 75, 72, 77 225 B Best (Rathmore), 78, 73, 74; D Shiel (Powerscourt), 76, 74, 75; K Bornemann (Douglas), 75, 73, 77; A O'Callaghan (Tralee), 73, 76, 76; E McCormack (Galway), 73, 75, 77 226 T Cleary (Woodstock), 78, 69, 79; F Kennedy (The Island), 76, 69, 81; R Leonard (Banbridge), 75, 77, 74; J Greene (Portmarnock), 72, 77, 77; S McGlynn (Portmarnock), 72, 76, 78; M Flanagan (Portumna), 71, 81, 74 227 P Murray (Clontarf), 79, 73, 75; J Kehoe (Limerick), 74, 74, 79 228 K Murray (Arklow), 73, 79, 76 229 T O'Connor (Athlone), 74, 77, 78; T Neenan (Lahinch), 74, 76, 79; P Buckley (Cork), 74, 74, 81 230 K Stack (Dungarvan), 77, 75, 78; R Gribben (Warrenpoint), 74, 75, 81; K McCarthy (Kinsale), 74, 73, 83 231 C O'Connor (Corrstown), 75, 77, 79; M Kelly (Naas), 74, 76, 81; G Callaghan (Co. Louth), 72, 78, 81 232 J Murray (Lee Valley), 77, 75, 80; B Shally (Dromoland), 77, 74, 81 234 J Bernie-Jnr (Athenry), 79, 73, 82 235 D King (Powerscourt), 76, 74, 85

