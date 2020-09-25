Sebastian Soderberg forced to withdraw from Irish Open over Covid scare 

Swedish golfer Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after being notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the European Tour announced on Friday.

The Swede was notified on Thursday evening after completing his first round Galgorm Castle Golf Club and tested negative on-site at the Co. Antrim venue.

He was withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution following consultation with Public Health authorities in Northern Ireland.

A European Tour statement issued on Friday added: “In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff.”

Soderberg, ranked 176 in the world, had played his first round with Irish amateur Tom McKibbin and Australia’s Scott Hend, who will now play their second rounds as a two-ball, teeing off at 10.20am Irish time