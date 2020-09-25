Pádraig Harrington honoured by the R&A

Pádraig Harrington will begin his second round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Friday as an Honorary Member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. Harrington is one of four major-winning champions recognised by the institution as outstanding ambassadors for the sport.

The 49-year-old Dubliner, a three-time major winner, accepted the invitation alongside Ernie Els, Catriona Matthew and Nick Price and said the honour brought his relationship with The R&A full circle having twice won The Open Championship and served as an ambassador for the game’s governing body (outside of North America) in 2011, helping to support and promote a wide range of participation, coaching and Rules education initiatives.

“I have had a long association with The R&A and was fortunate enough to crown my career by winning The Open in 2007 and 2008, a dream for any golfer, shortly before becoming an ambassador for The R&A,” Harrington said in a statement issued by the Royal & Ancient, “so now becoming an Honorary Member brings the relationship full circle.

“As an ambassador, I have witnessed The R&A working tirelessly behind the scenes all over the world, performing a wonderful role in the promotion and development of the game.

“Golf is a huge part of my life and I live by its traditions, rules and etiquette, so I am very proud to become a member of this esteemed club and flattered to join the other illustrious names on the list.”

Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club captain Clive Edginton paid tribute to a quartet that has won 11 major titles between them. “They have each distinguished themselves with their long and hugely successful careers in golf,” Edginton said. “As well as being great champions, they are superb role models for any young golfers to follow and embody so many of the qualities which make golf such a special sport. They have done a great deal to help promote golf around the world and this recognition is extremely well deserved.”

Harrington, European Ryder Cup captain for 2021, is playing at Galgorm Castle in Co. Antrim in his first tournament since professional golf restarted after the Covid-19 lockdown and on Thursday opened his latest Irish Open bid with a one-over-par 71, six shots off the lead set by South Africa’s Dean Burmester and English duo Aaron Rai and Jordan Smith.

Second-round tee times on Friday were put back by more than an hour due to a frost delay with the first group not teeing off until 9:10am Irish time. Harrington was set to tee off at 10:55 with reigning Open champion Shane Lowry, who shot an opening 75, now out at 2:30pm and leading Irishman, Mallow amateur James Sugrue, two off the lead on three-under-par, in the following group at 2:40pm.