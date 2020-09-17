Davis Thompson far from starstruck on fairytale major debut

Ready to feel a little bit old? Davis Thompson, the 21-year-old senior from the University of Georgia who spent a good portion of the morning leading the US Open, had to pinch himself when hearrived at Winged Foot and saw his childhood golf inspiration.

No, not Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy.

“The first guy I think I saw was Rory,” Thompson said. “That was pretty cool. I was growing up and getting really serious about golf when he was winning all of his majors. So I kind of looked up to him. I’m just very thankful to be here.”

Thompson is part of arguably the greatest amateur cast of participants in modern US Open history. Because of the global pandemic, open qualifying for the championship was cancelled and the USGA had to fill out an all-exempt 144-player field that looks as close to normal as possible with 13 amateurs getting invitations.

The result were exemptions to the top seven players on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Combined with the usual spots offered to various champions including Andy Ogletree (US amateur), James Sugrue (amateur), Lukas Michel (US mid-amateur) and Preston Summerhays (US junior amateur), it means 11 of the top 21 ranked amateur players in the world are convened at Winged Foot.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that some of these young players kept popping up on the leaderboard in red figures — even if only briefly. A couple are jockeying for position to do better than Viktor Hovland’s tie for 12th last year at Pebble Beach if not actually threaten to become the first amateur to win a major championship since John Goodman at the 1933 US Open.

WAGR No. 3 Chun An Yu of Chinese Taipei rallied on his second nine to shoot even par in the morning.

Thompson, however, held the outright or share of the lead for well more than an hour, reaching 4-under par through 12 holes before a few late bogeys left him 1-under — four behind first-round leader Justin Thomas and only two behind McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the US Open. Picture: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Before Thompson slipped, his presence atop the leaderboard brought memories of Paul Dunne holding the 54-hole lead and playing in the final Sunday pairing in the 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews.

Dunne ended up finishing tied for 30th with a Sunday 78.

Thompson still has a long way to go to just make it to Sunday this week against a heavyweight leaderboard.

But he has a mature attitude about the experience. “I’m not oblivious to the fact this is my first major championship,” he said. “I’m going to be nervous, but that’s part of it. Just compete my tail off, just stay in my routine, just not make it bigger than it is. Just try to play golf like I do every day.” As Thompson said on live television after his first-round 69: “I came here to compete; I didn’t really come here to be a tourist.” Ranked the No. 4 amateur in the world, his performance was no fluke, even if he did benefit from a friendly grouping of fellow Georgia golfers Brendon Todd and Harris English.

“He’s just kind of figuring out how good he is and that he can hang out here with probably the best players in the world and that’s what his future is going to be,” said Todd, who still lives in his college town and plays regularly with Thompson in Athens, Georgia.

I don’t remember being as confident or as collected or as talented as him at that age, so he’s got a great future.

It didn’t hurt anyone in the opening round that this was not the big, bad Winged Foot we’d been promised.

Yesterday dawned soft and fair and the leaderboards (if there had been any) on the lush green West Course were covered in red numbers.

Justin Thomas matched the best score ever shot in a major championship at Winged Foot, with a 5-under 65 that looked almost easy. Thomas called the course “a different kind of fun” before the tournament and showed why by taking advantage of benign conditions.

“I thought they’d be a little firmer, but I also understood that they need to err on this side so they can get them how they want this weekend,” Thomas said of the greens. “We had soft conditions this morning, a little overcast.

Wind wasn’t really blowing very much. So it was good scoring conditions. In the morning, it’s usually softer anyway.

“It’s still Winged Foot. You’ve still got to hit the shots. That kind of was my game plan going into the week is that I need to respect the course, but if I’m driving it well and playing well, I do need to try to make some birdies, and that’s exactly what we did today.”

Thomas’ birdie on 18 put him a shot up on Patrick Reed, who kick-started his day by going 6-3-1 — double-birdie-ace — on holes five-seven and cruised from there to a 4-under 66. That was one better than McIlroy at 67 while a total of seven players broke 70 in the morning wave.

“I knew with how it was kind of set up that depending on how soft the greens were and how the wind was that if you get out in the morning, get fresh greens, you could go out and shoot a number,” Reed said.

“But honestly I did not see that many guys being under par so far.” McIlroy had opportunities to stake himself as the first-round leader. He didn’t put himself under any real stress all day, and his only bogey came when he missed a three foot putt on No. 1 after making the turn in 3-under. On the short par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy drove it 319 yards to the middle of the green and then three-putted for par, missing a four-footer for birdie.

“It was one of those rounds I felt like could have been a little lower than it was, but at the same time 67 is a really good start,” he said.

McIlroy isn’t ready to say that Winged Foot as easy as they made it look yesterday morning.

“I wouldn’t call it scorable by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

There’s a couple of guys that have went a little lower than maybe was expected, but it’s not as if the rest of the field are finding it that easy.

Before the week is over, Winged Foot might have the last laugh. But for one day, America’s toughest championship venue was something even amateurs could love.