Sunday best? The leading pack chasing US Open glory this week

THE FAVOURITES:

Dustin Johnson (USA) 15/2 fav; Age: 36 World Ranking: 1.

US Opens Played: 12 Best Finish: Win - 2016 Oakmont Last Year: T35.

FedEx Cup winner with two wins and a $10m jackpot since the restart. And he has already tamed one of the US Open’s big beasts when conquering Oakmont four years ago at four under par.

Jon Rahm (Spain) 9/1 Age: 25 WR: 2.

US Opens Played: 4 Best Finish: T3 - 2019 Pebble Beach Won Memorial in July and at the ultra-tough Olympia Fields last month to defeat Johnson in a play-off at the BMW Championship, the one serious recent formline for Winged Foot.

Xander Schauffele (USA) 12/1 Age: 26 WR: 7.

US Opens Played: 3 Best Finish: T3 - 2019 Pebble Beach Has three US Open starts with T6 his worst finish and comes in off a T2 at the Tour Championship.

Justin Thomas (USA) 12/1 Age: 27 WR: 3.

US Opens Played: 5 Best Finish: T9 - 2017 Erin Hills Last Year: Missed Cut US Open 54-hole leader in 2017 and faded to ninth, yet to make his mark on this major.

THE CONTENDERS

Collin Morikawa (USA) 14/1 Age: 23 WR: 5.

US Opens Played: 1 Best Finish: T35 - 2019 Pebble Beach Won the PGA Championship in his second major start and looked like a veteran but Winged Foot will be his toughest test.

Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 16/1 Age: 31 WR: 4.

US Opens Played: 11 Best Finish: Win - 2011 Congressional Last Year: T9 Comes in after a disappointing summer and into his sixth year without a major victory but signs of life for the new dad with T8 at the Tour Championship.

Webb Simpson (USA) 22/1 Age: 35 WR: 6.

US Opens Played: 9 Best Finish: Win - 2012 Olympic Club Last Year: T16 Former champion enjoying a career renaissance and has the straight-hitting game to keep it in the narrow fairways, although may not be long enough off the tee.

IRISH CHALLENGE

Shane Lowry 45/1 Age: 33 WR: 29

US Opens Played: 7 Best Finish: T2 - 2016 Oakmont Last Year: T28 Has tamed the toughest courses, winning at Portrush and shooting a 65 at Oakmont only to suffer that last-round meltdown. Not the greatest form coming in.

Graeme McDowell 200/1 Age: 41 WR: 59.

US Opens Played: 14 Best Finish: Win - 2010 Pebble Beach Last Year: T16 Horrible form since the restart and could have done with a shorter course like Pebble.

James Sugrue 1000/1 Age: 24 WR: Amateur.

US Opens Played: Debut The 2019 Amateur champion hits it straight and long and has an excellent temperament for the challenge ahead.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Tony Finau (USA) 33/1 Age: 31 WR: 16.

US Opens Played: 4 Best Finish: 5th - 2018 Shinnecock Hills Last Year: Missed Cut Big hitter who has struggled to close out wins but his final-round 65 at Olympia Fields in the BMW Championship is a good omen for Winged Foot.

Tyrell Hatton (England) 35/1 Age: 28 WR: 14.

US Opens Played: 2 Best Finish: T6 - 2018 Shinnecock Hills Last Year: T21 Maiden PGA Tour win in March and made a good US Open impression on its last visit to New York at Shinnecock.

Paul Casey (England) Age: 43 WR: 19.

US Opens Played: 16 Best Finish: T10 - 2007 Oakmont Last Year: T21 PGA runner-up last month and best US Open performances have come on the toughest courses, including 15th at Winged Foot in 2006.