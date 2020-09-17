Sunday best? The leading pack chasing US Open glory this week

US Opens Played: 12 Best Finish: Win - 2016 Oakmont Last Year: T35.
FedEx Cup winner with two wins and a $10m jackpot since the restart. And he has already tamed one of the US Open’s big beasts when conquering Oakmont four years ago at four under par.
US Opens Played: 4 Best Finish: T3 - 2019 Pebble Beach Won Memorial in July and at the ultra-tough Olympia Fields last month to defeat Johnson in a play-off at the BMW Championship, the one serious recent formline for Winged Foot.
US Opens Played: 3 Best Finish: T3 - 2019 Pebble Beach Has three US Open starts with T6 his worst finish and comes in off a T2 at the Tour Championship.
US Opens Played: 5 Best Finish: T9 - 2017 Erin Hills Last Year: Missed Cut US Open 54-hole leader in 2017 and faded to ninth, yet to make his mark on this major.
US Opens Played: 1 Best Finish: T35 - 2019 Pebble Beach Won the PGA Championship in his second major start and looked like a veteran but Winged Foot will be his toughest test.
US Opens Played: 11 Best Finish: Win - 2011 Congressional Last Year: T9 Comes in after a disappointing summer and into his sixth year without a major victory but signs of life for the new dad with T8 at the Tour Championship.
US Opens Played: 9 Best Finish: Win - 2012 Olympic Club Last Year: T16 Former champion enjoying a career renaissance and has the straight-hitting game to keep it in the narrow fairways, although may not be long enough off the tee.
US Opens Played: 7 Best Finish: T2 - 2016 Oakmont Last Year: T28 Has tamed the toughest courses, winning at Portrush and shooting a 65 at Oakmont only to suffer that last-round meltdown. Not the greatest form coming in.
US Opens Played: 14 Best Finish: Win - 2010 Pebble Beach Last Year: T16 Horrible form since the restart and could have done with a shorter course like Pebble.
US Opens Played: Debut The 2019 Amateur champion hits it straight and long and has an excellent temperament for the challenge ahead.
US Opens Played: 4 Best Finish: 5th - 2018 Shinnecock Hills Last Year: Missed Cut Big hitter who has struggled to close out wins but his final-round 65 at Olympia Fields in the BMW Championship is a good omen for Winged Foot.
US Opens Played: 2 Best Finish: T6 - 2018 Shinnecock Hills Last Year: T21 Maiden PGA Tour win in March and made a good US Open impression on its last visit to New York at Shinnecock.
US Opens Played: 16 Best Finish: T10 - 2007 Oakmont Last Year: T21 PGA runner-up last month and best US Open performances have come on the toughest courses, including 15th at Winged Foot in 2006.