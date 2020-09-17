Winged Foot: Pain and misery without anesthesia

There was a sadistic horror film made in 1996 starring Corbin Bernsen called “The Dentist.” It was popular enough that they made a sequel in 1998.

Fans of watching root canals and teeth extractions are in luck. Welcome to the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot, where pain and misery without anesthesia are on tap for the world’s best golfers. This film is rated R for “rough” and is not suitable for all audiences.

The USGA wants to re-establish its brand of torturously “identifying” the best golfer in the most punitive fashion, and AW Tillinghast’s classic venue in the Westchester County suburbs of New York City is just the place for it.

“The viewers at home are going to see some pretty bizarre stuff and probably a lot of putts and chips that make us look pretty bad,” said Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golfer in the world and former PGA champion. “If you're into that stuff, then you're going to like this week.”

Count Thomas among the fans of Winged Foot and the challenge it’s likely to present this week. The lush rough and wickedly sloped greens did not deter him from declaring the 97-year-old West Course “one of the favourites I've ever played. It's hard, so it's a different kind of fun, but it is fun,” Thomas said. “Maybe it's just because it's Tuesday I'm saying that. I might not think the same at the end of the week.

“You just have to embrace it, otherwise it's going to eat you alive. I mean, especially a place like this, you're going to make a lot of bogeys. You're going to be put in some uncomfortable places, and you as a person are going to feel uncomfortable. It's really just how can you manage that.”

That is a nutshell is what the U.S. Open has always tried to be – the major venue that tests the best’s ability to manage adversity. No course has ever done that more consistently than Winged Foot. Hale Irwin managed the carnage in 1974 to the tune of 7-over par to win by two in the major dubbed “the massacre.”

Geoff Ogilvy managed it down the stretch in 2006 when heavyweights Phil Mickelson, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington and Jim Furyk could not. Billy Casper managed it in 1959 by laying up all four days to make pars on the par-3 third hole. Bobby Jones managed it in 1929 in a 36-hole playoff when Al Espinosa unraveled and lost by 23.

Fuzzy Zoeller managed it so well in 1984 that he holds the distinction of being the only U.S. Open winner at Winged Foot to ever finish under par (Greg Norman shot 5-over in the playoff after they both concluded regulation in 4-under par).

If you like seeing world-class athletes suffer and resemble duffers every now and then, pull up a chair.

The ones who’ll impress are the guys who haven’t already checked out in fear of whatever setup the USGA presents.

Guys like world No. 2 Jon Rahm. He’s already won twice since the PGA Tour restarted in June on the two most arduous tests presented thus far – the Memorial at Muirfield Village and the BMW at Olympia Fields. He hopes the USGA brings it in all its glory this week.

Spain's Jon Rahm

“You can call the last two U.S. Opens (here) Massacre at Winged Foot 1 and 2, and hopefully this one is No. 3,” Rahm said. “I would say in the past maybe this type of golf wasn't my bread and butter, but again, based on the two events I've won this year, I'm pretty much ready. I've been able to dial it back when I needed to, and I've been able to play it properly when I needed to.”

Trying to become the first Spanish golfer to ever win the US Open, Rahm has been a sponge absorbing the lore of Winged Foot. By studying how previous greats have overcome their inevitable frustrations to prevail, he understands that mental strength is the most important club in the bag this week.

“It's sort of like in boxing where Mike Tyson said everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face,” Rahm said. “It's the same thing here. We all have a plan, but if you hit it sideways, you got to figure it out.” There are only 15 players in this year’s exempted field who competed in 2006 at Winged Foot. Only three of them finished in single digits under par (Mickelson, Steve Stricker and Ian Poulter) while seven of them missed the cut at 10-over or worse in 36 holes, including Tiger Woods in his first tournament after his father died.

Needless to say, Woods respects Winged Foot’s degree of difficulty.

“I think it's right up there next to Oakmont and I think Carnoustie as far as just sheer difficulty without even doing anything to it,” Woods said. “I think those three golf courses, they can host major championships without ever doing anything to them. This one or Oakmont is either one or two.”

The rest of the field is getting its first taste of the West Course, which underwent a recent restoration by Gil Hanse to reveal Tillinghast’s original design genius. Winged Foot made a good first impression on Rory McIlroy this week.

“I think this place tests every single aspect of your game, so I don't think I could single out the toughest thing that you need to do or the hardest thing you're going to have to do this week,” he said. “It's all pretty tough.”

At certain venues like Oakmont, Shinnecock and Olympic, the USGA has been criticised for stepping over the lines of fairness in its presumed attempts to “protect par.” McIlroy doesn’t believe that will be an issue this week, even if the course is too tough for anyone to break par.

Rory McIlroy walks down the ninth fairway during a practice round yesterday. Picture: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

“Something would have to go seriously wrong to get into the realms of goofy golf,” McIlroy said. “I think good shots here seem to get rewarded. … Oakmont is a wonderful golf course, but I think Oakmont setup normally is right about on the edge, and if you just go a little further, then that can start to get a little goofy. Where here it doesn't seem like that can happen.”

The current top four golfers in the world have each held a piece of the No. 1 ranking this year, and they each expressed respect and even reverence for what lies ahead. Then there’s world No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau, who plans to attack the course with unbridled impunity.

“I'm hitting it as far as I possibly can up there. Even if it's in the rough, I can still get it to the front edge or the middle of the greens with pitching wedges or 9-irons,” DeChambeau reckons. “That's the beauty of my length and that advantage. ... There's certain holes I might lay up on just because of the situation, but for the most part I'm going to be trying to go after it as much as I possibly can.

“It's a simple formula, obviously. But again, you have to execute it, right? That's the whole point of a US Open, is it's supposed to be tough.”

In the horror story that may unfold this week, we’ll see if DeChambeau plays the villain or the victim.

Winged Foot, however, always plays the hero.