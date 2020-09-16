US Open: Baby steps for Rory McIlroy at Winged Foot

After only two weeks of fatherhood, Rory McIlroy already feels his perspective has changed as far as taking his work home with him. This week, however, it’s what he brings immediately to the office that matters.

Slow starts have too often doomed McIlroy’s hopes during his six-year lapse at major championships, and it’s an issue he hopes to resolve on a difficult course like Winged Foot where playing catch-up is not ideal.

“If you've looked at my major championship performances over the last few years, I've just gotten off to slow starts,” he said. “I probably just put a little too much pressure on myself going into tournaments. And from there, shooting a bad score on the first day and putting yourself under even more pressure from there to just make it to the weekend, and then to try to play catch-up.

“I think that's been the big thing. When I start tournaments well, I seem to stay up there. I started Pebble (Beach) last year with a nice score and stayed up there for the most part. I didn't quite finish the week the way I wanted to. But that's been the big thing for me. If I can start and put a good solid round together on a Thursday, I'm usually right there.”

To that end, it’s encouraging that McIlroy felt love at first sight when he arrived at this week’s venerated AW Tillinghast classic in Mamaroneck, New York. He’d heard all the horror stories about championships past at Winged Foot and expected the worst. Instead of an unforgiving beast, he found a fair mistress.

“When I played Oakmont for the first time, my initial reaction was, ‘This place is impossible,’” he said. “This course doesn't feel quite as … it gives you a little more chances if you miss it, I guess. You can run the ball up on to the greens and maybe a touch more playable. But it's a tough track, and I'm still learning it as I go here. But I loved what I saw (Monday), and I'm excited to get going.

“This is a wonderful golf course, and I think one of the best that I've played for a US Open.”

McIlroy’s drought – extending 20 major starts back to his consecutive victories in the Open and PGA Championships in 2014 – still sucks up a lot of his narrative every time another major championship rolls around. His performance is worse, however, regarding the US Open.

Since his maiden major victory at the 2011 US Open at Congressional, when he set the tournament scoring record of 16-under par that was matched by Brooks Koepka at Erin Hills in 2017, McIlroy has been a relative non-factor in the American championship. He finished tied for ninth last year at Pebble Beach and in 2015 at Chambers Bay, but he never really featured as a legitimate weekend contender in either of them. In between those high finishes, he missed three consecutive cuts at Oakmont, Erin Hills, and Shinnecock.

It’s a puzzling degree of ineffectiveness considering McIlroy often leads and has never ranked worse than sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained off the tee. The USGA, however, places the highest premium on driving accuracy and McIlroy’s sub-par rate of hitting fairways has proved too costly. He has to do better than his 56.35% driving accuracy (155th on PGA Tour in 2020) at Winged Foot.

“I think any golf course that we go to nowadays the longer hitters are going to have an advantage,” he said.

“(This) course does allow you to run balls up onto the green. So if you are in the rough and you are down there, you have a chance to advance it onto the green and give yourself a putt for birdie or at least get out of there with a par. I'd still take hitting fairways over hitting it 350 in the rough here.”

Mastering Winged Foot’s heavily sloped greens may be an even bigger key to getting the fast start McIlroy needs and staying on the leaderboard.

“I think you have to have a lot of imagination; there's a lot of feel involved,” McIlroy said of the greens. “I think especially on these greens, where's the easiest next putt from and where is the easiest next shot from? I think there's a lot of thinking ahead on this golf course.”

McIlroy said his new home life has already resumed a certain normalcy despite getting his “hands dirty” with late-night diaper changes. His wife, Erica, is already back doing four-mile runs with him every morning, and leaving his wife and daughter on Sunday to come to New York was tougher than he expected.

“Just grateful that everything is good at home, and it allows me to come up here and focus on what I'm supposed to do,” he said.

He’s only played in the Tour Championship at East Lake in the same week when Poppy was born, finishing tied for eighth. But even that small sample size has given him a new sense of perspective in the week off in between tournaments.

“It's a major championship and I've grown up my whole life dreaming of winning these tournaments, and that's not going to change,” he said. “But if it doesn't quite happen, I can live with that and go home and be very happy and leave what's happened at the golf course.

“I think that's maybe something that I haven't done so well in the past is I haven't left my job at the office. Basically, I've brought it home with me, and I've let it affect my mood and how I am. I think having that little bit more perspective definitely helps.”