Innovative charity golf event tees off in Kerry

An innovative golfing event that mixes fun and fundraising tees off in Kerry - and around the world - on Friday.

The concept is the brainchild of businessman Dermot O’Grady and the Kerry London Association who saw the potential to organize more than just a charity classic event in these strange times.

First and foremost the aim is to raise funds for Kerry native Seamus O’Brien who suffered serious injuries following a freak construction accident in London in February 2018 which resulted in his left leg being amputated nine months later.

He has since returned to his native county with his wife and four children and is trying to return to a normal life. Funds raised in this month’s classic will go toward paying for a prosthetic leg which costs €120,000.

But the demand the event generated led to the organisers thinking outside the box.

O’Grady explained: “The original event was oversubscribed and that got us thinking about how we could spread this event around Kerry and beyond.

“We are getting golf courses in Kerry behind us and the likes of Dooks have given us two days next week.

“This is not just about a fundraising event, this is about an excuse for people to get out and play some golf and show that there is still plenty of enjoyment to be had in these strange times. We are trying to have people enter a team on all 17 Kerry golf courses for this fundraiser. The hope then is that will spread and spread and people around Ireland and the world can play a round and get involved as well.

“We think that this would also be a great way to promote Kerry generally and give the message that ‘we can be safe, we can have fun and we can support worthy causes’."

For details on the event, visit: the Kerry Association London International GoFundMe page or Eventbrite.