George Coetzee claims fifth European Tour title with victory in Vilamoura

Coetzee carded a closing 66 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to finish 16 under par
George Coetzee claims fifth European Tour title with victory in Vilamoura

South Africa’s George Coetzee won his fifth European Tour title in the Portugal Masters. Picture: David Davies/PA

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 17:54 PM
Phil Casey

South Africa’s George Coetzee claimed his fifth European Tour title with victory in the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura.

Coetzee carded a closing 66 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to finish 16 under par, two shots ahead of England’s Laurie Canter, who also returned a 66.

Pre-tournament favourite Tommy Fleetwood completed his preparations for the US Open in style with a superb 64 to finish a shot further back alongside Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren.

Coetzee took a one-shot lead into the final round but fell two behind Masahiro Kawamura after the Japanese player carded three early birdies.

However, Coetzee ended a run of six straight pars with birdies on the seventh and eighth to move back into the lead and extended it with another on the 11th before enjoying a major slice of luck on the next, where his drive only cleared the water by a few feet and stuck in the bank of the hazard.

Canter ended a run of 10 straight pars with birdies on the 16th and 17th to briefly catch Coetzee, but moments later the 34-year-old almost holed his tee shot to the 16th and converted the birdie putt from close range.

More in this section

Hero Open - Day Four - Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club World number 670 Julien Guerrier in control at midway point in Vilamoura
Golf - The Open Championship 2014 - Day One - Royal Liverpool Golf Club Pádraig Harrington confirmed for Irish Open
The Open Championship 2017 - Day Two - Royal Birkdale Golf Club John Daly reveals he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer
vilamourapa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up