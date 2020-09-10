Leona Maguire takes confidence from Popov’s win but stiff task awaits at ANA Inspiration

Leona Maguire will take confidence from Sophia Popov’s surprise AIG Women’s Open victory at Royal Troon into the second LPGA Tour major of 2020 in California tomorrow but she knows there are plenty of obstacles in her way at the ANA Inspiration.

Germany’s Popov produced one of golf’s stories of the year in Scotland late last month when she became the lowest-ranked player ever to win a major championship, taking the title from No. 304 in the official rankings.

Heading into today’s first round of the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage near Palm Springs, Irish LPGA Tour rookie Maguire believes Popov’s victory shows that success can come from hitting form in the right place at the right time.

So while the Slieve Russell golfer will take confidence from the outsider’s unlikely win, she is also aware of the stiff test that awaits the competitors this weekend.

A tough course and searing temperatures projected to reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46C) are just the start as Maguire explained this week as she launched a short online documentary to mark the start of the final chapter of the 20x20 campaign ‘The Future for Women in Sport: Choose What’s Next’.

“Yeah, the ANA is typically a long hitter’s golf course, you need to hit a big drive here. Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, the world number two - they’d probably be early favourites I would say. Brooke Henderson, though she hasn’t been playing that well lately, Inbee Park, you can never rule her out in a major.

“The LPGA, there is a lot of depth there, you could pick 20 people who have a chance this week, you could pick 50 people so it’s just a case of who’s on form this week.

“You need to be long but you need to be straight and there’s some tricky greens around here, they’re going to be slick. And a lot will depend on how the LPGA decides to set up the course. It’s looking quite green right now but if we keep getting these temperatures and they don’t water it could dry out really fast and it could become what it was like for the guys at the BMW Championship where you get very bouncy, very crusty greens which would make it a very different test.”

Asked to pick a winner, Maguire added: “I suppose the favourite on paper is probably Danielle Kang, the world number two. She’s won twice since the restart so it’s probably Danielle.”