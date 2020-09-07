Dustin Johnson in the money after Tour Championship victory

Dustin Johnson held off his challengers to claim the Tour Championship, FedEx Cup title and a first prize of €12.5m after a tense climax in Atlanta.

Johnson finished on 21 under, three shots clear of Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, with Jon Rahm a shot further back.

Rory McIlroy finished on 11 under after a final round 67.

Johnson took a five-shot lead into the final round at East Lake and responded to early challenges from Thomas and Schauffele with three birdies in the first six holes.

However, bogeys at the seventh and eighth gave the chasing pack hope and left Johnson on 20 under par, three shots ahead of Thomas, with Schauffele a further stroke back.

Schauffele closed the gap with a birdie on the 11th and made another from four feet on the 12th to get to within two of the lead.

Johnson had to hole from just inside Schauffele for par and looked to be starting to feel the pressure being applied by his playing partner.

Just when he had Johnson on the ropes, Schauffele let him off with a bogey on the 13th after pushing his drive into the trees and fluffing a pitch from short of the green.

Johnson had also come up short of the green and hit a similarly bad pitch, but rattled in the par putt from 20 feet to extend his lead once more.

Thomas had not given up the chase and birdied the 16th to close within two of Johnson's lead, only to promptly bogey the next after a wild tee shot.

Schauffele also birdied the 16th to keep the pressure on Johnson, who was unable to convert his own birdie attempt on an almost-identical line.

But the world number one steadied to claim a three-shot win, birdieing the last to claim the huge winner's pot.