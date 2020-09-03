McIlroy family welcome baby Poppy Kennedy

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 13:08 PM

Rory McIlroy has revealed his wife Erica Stoll gave birth to a baby daughter on Monday.

The golfer made the announcement on social media this afternoon describing the new arrival as 'the love of our lives." 

The Holywood golfer tweeted a photo of baby Poppy's hand clutching his finger. 

He also thanked all the medical staff that assisted in the delivery.

The proud new dad posted: "Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care."

McIlroy is due to compete at the Tour Championship on Friday where he will start seven shots behind leader Dustin Johnson with a prize of $9,000,000 on offer.

