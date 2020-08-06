Major contenders: 15 golfers to keep an eye on at the US PGA Championship

30 World
6
7
1st (2018, 2019)
Champion
Going for a PGA Championship three-peat and looks to have regained form at the right time as he contended last week at WGC-FedEx St Jude (62, 71, 68, 69) only to fade over the last three holes on Sunday into a tie for second.
27
1
4
1st (2017)
T6
Back at the top of the rankings after four weeks at No.1 in 2018 thanks to three victories this season, including last Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St Jude where he held off a charging Koepka to confirm red-hot form since the restart.
31
3
11
1st (2012, 2014)
T8
Two-time PGA champion but his 2014 win at Valhalla was the most recent of his four majors and McIlroy has struggled for form post-lockdown but he has won big at TPC Harding Park before, at the 2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play Championship.
26
7
3
T33 (2017)
MC
Bulked up during lockdown and now driving the ball further and quicker than ever he has broken into the world’s top 10 thanks to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic but still unproven in the majors, a T25 at the 2018 US Open his best showing.
25
2
3
T4 (2018)
MC
Briefly at number one in the world after a stunning win at The Memorial in his second-last start and with his victory hangover was expunged last Sunday with a closing 66 in Memphis the Spaniard is surely on the brink of a maiden major victory.
26
11
3
T16 (2019)
T16
Another of the twentysomethings knocking on the door of major success, he tuned up nicely last weekend with rounds of 67 and 66 to claim a T6 at WGC-FedEx St Jude.
34
4
9
T13 (2016)
T29
Won the 2012 US Open nearby at San Francisco’s Olympic Club and in strong form with a win at the Heritage in June, coming in with a PGA Tour stroke average of 68.14.
23
12
0
Already in the world’s top 20 having turned pro last summer, and claimed a second PGA Tour victory last month at the Workday Charity Open beating Justin Thomas in a play-off.
44
15
20
1st (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)
MC
Chasing a fifth PGA title, 16th major and a record 83rd PGA Tour victory but has only one start since the restart, a T40th at Memorial and San Francisco’s cool climate may not suit the GOAT.
27
20
5
T12 (2018)
T71
Won the first event back from lockdown, the Charles Schwab Challenge in June, defeating Morikawa in a play-off, and rubber-stamped his form with a 65 last Sunday to claim T2 alongside Koepka and behind Thomas.
25
18
4
T41 (2019)
T41
Is this the year Fitzpatrick finally enters the big leagues? A T3 at Memorial and T6 last Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St Jude suggests the Yorkshireman may be.
22
31
0
Championship debut for former US Amateur champion in his first year as a professional and already making waves with a maiden PGA Tour win in Puerto Rico. Was third at Workday Charity Open last month.
28
14
5
T10 (2016, 2018)
T48
The Ryder Cupper made a big splash winning at Bay Hill in the spring and has played well since the restart. Another looking to make the leap.
33
26
8
T8 (2019)
T8
The Open champion is on an upward curve after breaking out of a so-so season and missed cut at Memorial with a T6 last weekend in Memphis, putting together four rounds in the 60s for the first time since June 2019.
21
53
0
Another debutant with a big future, Wolff turned pro last summer and picked up his maiden the PGA Tour win at the 3M Open soon after. Was runner-up to DeChambeau at the recent Rocket Mortgage.
3pm: Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, C.T. Pan
9.14pm: Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre
9.25pm: Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell
9.36pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
9.47pm: Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott
9.58pm: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia
10.09pm: Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson Tee
3.27pm: Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay
3.38pm: Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day
3.49pm: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker
4pm: Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson
4.11pm: Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
4.22pm: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
4.33pm: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
9.42 pm Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley