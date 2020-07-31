Pádraig Harrington withdraws from PGA Championship over coronavirus risk

Pádraig Harrington has withdrawn from next week’s PGA Championship field to mitigate against the risk of Covid-19.

The three-time major winner, who won the US PGA title at Oakland Hills, Detroit, in 2008, has opted to stay home in Dublin rather than travel to California to compete in the first major championship since professional golf returned from lockdown.

Posting a message on his website on Friday, Harrington, 48, said: “After much deliberation, I have decided not to travel to next week’s PGA Championship.

“As Covid-19 currently looks to be under control in Ireland, I am taking the prudent approach by following the guidelines and reducing the risk as much as possible by staying at home.

“I’m sure I’ll be watching every shot on TV with great interest and hopefully I’ll have many more years to play in the PGA Championship.”

Harrington’s place in the field for Harding Park in San Francisco has been given to alternate Talor Gooch, from Oklahoma, with Irish interest for next Thursday’s opening round in three other major champions, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Graeme McDowell.