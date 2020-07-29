US Open won't permit spectators

US Open organisers have ruled out spectators at the September 17-20 major at Winged Foot in New York.

The US Open moved from June 18-21 to the third week in September as the golf schedule was entirely reconfigured to account for a three-month shutdown.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said even a US Open without fans would be “a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before.”

“This will not be a typical US Open in several respects,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships.

“Would it have been easier to simply cancel or even move the 2020 championship rather than play it in what has been the epicentre of the virus in our country?

"Possibly. But all of us at the USGA know how much the US Open matters, and we weren’t willing to give up on playing it at Winged Foot Golf Club so easily.”

The Masters moved to November 12-15, and Augusta National is still contemplating what it can accommodate at its private club.

No decisions have been reached as the club weighs its options.

“We’re starting to get used to it,” former US Open champion Webb Simpson said.

“But I think next week’s (PGA Championship) will feel unusual again, being a major, when there’s tens of thousands lining the fairways 10 rows deep. We’re used to that, every major being sold out long in advance.”