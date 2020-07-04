Waterford's Seamus Power one off the lead heading into weekend at Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Webb Simpson picked up shots on five of the first nine holes in a round of 64 for a share of the lead at the PGA Tour event.
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 12:18 PM
Press Association
Seamus Power is just one shot off the lead. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Waterford's Seamus Power is one shot off the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit heading into the weekend.

Simpson followed up a 68 on the opening day with an eight-under round ahead of the weekend, while fellow leader Chris Kirk’s only blemish was a bogey on the 18th.

Irishman Power put together a round of 66 in to sit a shot off the pace in a six-way tie for third, alongside Bryson DeChambeau who was agonisingly close to a hole-in-one at the ninth.

Also just a shot off the pace are Ryan Armour, Richy Werenski, Matthew Wolff and Mark Hubbard.

Power is paired with Wolff for Saturday's round, teeing off at 1.55pm local time (6.55pm Irish time).

