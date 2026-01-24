Maurice Brosnan: Eight observations and predictions for the 2026 hurling season

There is a curious comfort in imperfection. The search to eliminate it is what drives organisations and teams forward. Hurling currently contains a lot of imperfections. Hurling needs them.

The game itself has hurtled forward, a frenzy of shooting that has at times bordered on the gluttonous. That excess has spilled into every corner of the sport. Tackles, shots, turnovers, high-intensity runs, more. Relentless and rapid fire. An arms race without pause.