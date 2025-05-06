Revenge not on Limerick minds ahead of Cork clash says William O'Donoghue

Revenge is not a motivating factor for Limerick as they turn their attentions to Cork on Sunday week, insisted William O’Donoghue.

The Limerick vice-captain chose to accentuate the positives from the county’s 2024 season rather than consider their forthcoming game as a chance to make amends for two defeats to Pat Ryan’s side last year, their Munster SHC Round 3 game and All-Ireland semi-final.

“Last year obviously was disappointing in an All-Ireland semi-final but there was a lot of positives last year, won a Munster final and had a decent year.

"I mean, the hunger is always there. I don’t think it’s on the back of avenging that Cork defeat, but I think there’s a lot of hunger there to represent the group well.”

O’Donoghue was certainly not keen to make more of the forthcoming clash in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

“I think there’s a good rivalry with everyone in Munster. All the games are almost sell-out. It’s fantastic for the championship. There’s a healthy rivalry in every single fixture, I’d say, from now ’til the end of the championship.”

Nor does the Na Piarsaigh man believe Limerick approach a home game any different to another. “There’s two points on offer everywhere you go. I don’t think there’s a different emphasis.”

And yet points are not O’Donoghue’s modus operandi, even if they picked up two against Waterford in Walsh Park on Saturday.

“I think regardless of how many points we got, I think we got a good performance in there.

“Regardless of how many points you’re on, teams are always feeding off momentum or you’re chasing a good performance rather than points.

"I think after a performance like that it sets us up well for the last two games more so than how many points we have on the board.”

O’Donoghue felt the display was an improvement on their showing in the opening draw against Tipperary last month.

“We just showed good application all over the field. Our work-rate was good, we were a bit slicker in our transition when we had the ball. I think we did quite well on their puckouts as well, which gave us a decent platform.”

And it was another game in which Nickie Quaid showed no ill effect from his speedy return from cruciate surgery.

“There’s nothing about Nickie Quaid that amazes me anymore, I think,” said O’Donoghue.

“I think it’s well-documented that he’s gotten back, he’s an incredible man. If anyone could do it, I’m not surprised that Nickie could do it.”