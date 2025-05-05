Subscriber
Anthony Daly: Hunger sharpened, Limerick now the most dangerous animal
Saturday evening in Walsh Park was everything the Munster round robin championship is designed to be. A beautiful summer’s evening. A massive crowd. Pubs and restaurants around the city bursting with supporters. The whole place buzzing. An electric atmosphere. Everybody feeling alive.
And then Limerick come along and remind everyone that not a whole lot has changed since the introduction of the round robin. This is still their terrain. And Limerick continue to dominate it.