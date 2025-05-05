Jack O'Connor: 'You'd be a hard taskmaster if you were quibbling with that performance'

The inevitable question eventually came.

Jack O’Connor’s post-match interview ran for 10 minutes. As predictable as the outcome to the game we had just witnessed was that he would, at some point, be asked about Peter Keane.

The Clare boss, after all, was the man Jack hadn’t so much succeeded as deposed in the role of Kerry manager during the fractious autumn of 2021. Peter wanted to continue for a fourth year, Jack wanted to return for a third term. The executive plumped for the latter.

“I wouldn’t be going down that road. This was Kerry playing Clare, not me playing him. That’s as much as I’d say about it,” replied O’Connor, shutting down the line of questioning with the same speed as his team had shut down the notion of a Munster final contest.

There was one other question during the 10 minutes that Jack wasn’t overly enamoured with. It related to their Sam Maguire group and the contention that his Kerry team, for the second summer in succession, had landed into a soft group.

“What do you want me to say, that they are useless? Look, we know what we’re going to get from Cork, we got it a couple of weeks ago. Another massive, ferocious battle. Roscommon are a Division 1 team again, so they are going to be formidable.

“Meath put up a serious show last week, and it will be interesting to see how they get on against Louth. We’ll treat them with the respect they deserve, that’s all I’ll say.”

We’ll stay looking forward. The Munster final non-event can wait a second longer.

Kerry have never not topped their group in the All-Ireland series. Jack wants that sequence maintained and extended. He sees it as imperative that they go into an All-Ireland quarter-final off a two-week break in competitive action.

“It’s very important because it’s very difficult to play three weekends in-a-row at this level because of the intensity of the games and the length of them. They’re even longer now with the hooter. We’ll be endeavouring to go the direct route for sure.”

Now, to matters yesterday. There was very little Jack saw fit to nitpick about. Not even their easing-off second-half he took issue with. In his mind, the goals and pace of the opening half was never going to be sustained through the second, especially when the result was so long taken care of.

“I am a lot happier after today than I was coming out of Ennis last year. There was a bit of an anticlimax in Ennis. We finished the game poorly last year. I thought there were times today when we played really good football, particularly in the first half. We moved the ball, got some great scores.

“It was never going to work out that we'd keep that going for the full hour. We got a little bit sloppy in the second half and turned over the ball a bit, but it is hard to quibble. You'd be a hard taskmaster if you were quibbling with that performance.

“Four goals is a good sign, isn't it. The forwards are combining. What I like about it is the unselfish nature of the goals. There was a great move there where Barry Dan palmed it in at the back post. There were a couple of lads who could have lashed it in themselves, but they worked a great team goal.”

Let’s stay with Barry Dan and midfield. Kerry’s supposedly needy area delivered once again, and this in the continued absence of Diarmuid O'Connor, their form-midfielder from the League. Where Joe O'Connor is a treasure at coming late onto the ball in attack, Barry Dan's more stationary approach - notwithstanding the 1-1 he notched here - is proving equally effective.

“Look, the new game suits him. The ball is being kicked out. Barry Dan is very strong under the ball, hard to shift him, good in the air, and a man like that will always be a big asset in that situation. Before, when it was the old game, the midfielders were more link players and box-to-box, whereas now the kick-outs are crucial. He’s a very, very strong man under the ball so I think the new game is suiting him.

“We'd be happy enough with that area.”

He’d be hard-pressed to find an unhappy area after that pummeling.