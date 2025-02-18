No more tracking back but added pressure to deliver for Cork's Chris Óg Jones

No more tracking back. So went the four-word Instagram caption of Chris Óg Jones after lining out for Munster in last October’s inter-provincial series. The inter-provincial series, as most will recall, was the debut television appearance of football’s new rules.

Jones is enjoying the new rules. He didn’t need to tell us such. His unrivalled hauls across the League’s opening three rounds speak for themselves. But emerging from the Cork dressing-room on Saturday evening, he was decent enough to stop and expand on that enjoyment.

Back to the Instagram caption of last October. It carries relevance. The rule forbidding Jones from tracking back into Cork’s own half of the field has slashed his GPS numbers. The recently turned 26-year-old was covering up to 11km per game last year.

This year? That 11km distance has been almost halved.

“Not quite halved, but not far off it either,” he revealed.

“It is a bit easier for me this year, you'd say. But the other side is that when you are not going back, you are expected to score. You are expected to deliver. So there is an added pressure there.”

That pressure would appear to sit incredibly easy with the Iveleary insider. 1-4 first day out against Meath. A goal away to Down. And a hat-trick, plus four points, Saturday gone at home to Westmeath. It all adds up to 5-8. It all adds up to Jones holding the title of top-scorer from play across the four divisions.

His delight for football’s new image comes against the backdrop of his demoralisation with what the game had become.

“Something had to give. It was so bad and so demoralising to play in the last couple of years. It is just brilliant to be involved in this. Brilliant to play in every game we have played in this year. Up and down. Great football.

“Last year, you'd get the ball. You might get it out wide. You can't take a man on because if you beat one, you have two more coming and waiting. So this year, you can get it, you can turn, and you can try and take him on.

“As the weeks and months go on, those one-v-one battles might become even better because the defenders will get better at the one-v-one defending and the attackers will get better at the one-v-one attacking because, at the moment, it is new for everyone.

“Last year, you'd play the odd game where it was brilliant, and the scoring would be high and it was open and there were one-v-one battles. But that was cancelled out by other games of blanket defence. I think for everyone, not even the inside forwards, everyone is enjoying it. The backs, Dan O'Mahony inside there, he loves the one-v-one battles. He's loving this. It is not just us forwards. It is good for everyone.”

Coming into Saturday’s fixture, manager John Cleary set Jones the job of assisting a green flag. It was a job he failed to execute. But given what he did when others assisted him, we doubt Cleary was too vexed afterwards.

His second goal, on 52 minutes, returned Cork in front after a nine-point Westmeath swing had seen the visitors hit the front for the first time in proceedings. The completion of his hat-trick nudged Cork four clear four minutes from the finish.

“It was nice to see that there was great character shown today. There were a couple of times in that game where chips were down. We got back up and we found the scores. We got the right men on the ball at the right time. So look, we'll take positives from that.

“The third goal; just roofed it into the net. If I tried that another 10 times, I wouldn't score it. Happy enough for it to see the back of the net.”

It is 2018 since Cork last stood with four league points after three rounds of Division 2 fare. But never has Cork, in their seven previous springs in the second tier, accumulated six points across the opening four rounds. That is the challenge heading to Patrick Kavanagh country this Sunday. It’s an Inniskeen venue where Jones, in last summer’s preliminary quarter-final defeat to Louth, didn’t show the same clinical streak he’s demonstrated of late.

“I am looking forward to going up there. Brilliant venue. Great pitch. And look, there are wrongs to be righted there. Looking forward to going up there and hopefully getting a result against a good team. It is going to be a good test for us to see where we are.

“This time last year (winless after three games) was difficult. Last year was disappointing at this stage. We reversed that then from this point on. Just have to keep the head down and keep going.”