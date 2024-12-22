Kerry great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh ends 17-year inter-county career

Kerry's Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh is lifted up by teammates after winning the 2024 All-Ireland title. Picture: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Sun, 22 Dec, 2024 - 18:06
PJ Browne

Kerry great Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh announced her retirement from inter-county football on Sunday evening. As recently as last week, the forward said she was undecided about playing next year.

The 32-year-old made her Kerry debut in 2008 as a 16-year-old. She finally won a coveted All-Ireland title this year, scoring six points in the final against Galway as Kerry ended a 31-year drought. 

The Corca Dhuibhne player won five All-Star awards and was named footballer of the year in 2023. 

"After 17 years of representing Kerry at inter-county level, I have made the decision to retire from playing with the Kerry Ladies Football team," she said in a statement.

"This has been a deeply difficult decision, but one I feel is right for me at this stage in my career. I would like to thank the Kerry County Board for their support throughout my journey. 

"A special thanks to the management teams over the years particularly Darragh and Declan and their management teams, for their guidance, leadership and passion for the Kerry ladies. Your dedication has played a key role in my development, both on and off the field. 

"To my teammates, it has been an honour to represent this jersey alongside such talented and driven individuals. I'll forever cherish the memories we've shared together and the friendships we have created."

She added: "While my playing days may be over, the pride and love I have for Kerry football will never fade."

Kerry LGFA chairperson Nora Fealey called Ní Mhuircheartaigh "one of the greatest Gaelic footballers that the Kingdom has ever produced". 

"Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh has been an inspiration to all who have witnessed her 17 year career in the green and gold," she added.

"Louise is the embodiment of what makes ladies Gaelic football great. Talented, consistent, hardworking, committed, dedicated and inspiring are all words that come to mind when describing Louise on and off the field."

Jerry Russell remembered as Youghal clinch historic U21 title

