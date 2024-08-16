Cork Football Previews: St Finbarr's looking to continue winning start

Saturday August 17

Cork PSFC

Mallow v St Finbarr's, Grenagh, 2pm

The Barrs have more room to improve from their opening day win over Douglas, with Brian Hayes fully immersed in club duty again. Mallow left a big lead slip against Valley Rovers.

Verdict: St Finbarr's

Ballincollig v Newcestown, Ovens, 5pm

Newcestown edged Éire Óg in the opening round, while Ballincollig didn't have enough fire power to trouble Nemo. Newcestown might have more to offer up front.

Verdict: Newcestown

SAFC

Bishopstown v Newmarket, Mourneabbey, 5pm

Bishopstown are building nicely and won their opening game. Newmarket's need might be greater here, having lost to Knocknagree.

Verdict: Newmarket

Fermoy v Dohenys, Ballygarvan, 7pm

A must win game for both sides. Dohenys' have that bit more cutting edge in attack.

Verdict: Dohenys

PIFC

Uibh Laoire v Aghada, Ballyanley, 3pm

Aghada played well in losing to Aghabullogue, but Uibh Laoire, with Chris Óg Jones in top form, should win this.

Verdict: Uibh Laoire

Agahabullogue v Ilen Rovers, Ballinacarriga, 5pm

Agahabullogue won last year's IAFC and beat Aghada. All momentum is with them. Ilen are sliding the other way.

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Nemo Rangers v Naomh Aban, Kilmurry, 5pm

Naomh Aban are building a nice young team and should be able to deal with Nemo's second team.

Verdict: Naomh Aban.

Kilshannig v Rockchapel, Kanturk, 7pm

Kilshannig, with Killian O'Hanlon back fit, are one of the favourites for this competition.

Verdict: Kilshannig

Macroom v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 7pm

Castletownbere left their league form behind them in losing to Kilshannig. They need to win here to get back on track.

Verdict: Castletownbere

IAFC

St Vincent's v Glanworth, Glenville, 5pm

Verdict: Glanworth

Ballinora v Mitchelstown, Rathcormac, 7pm

Verdict: Mitchelstown

Glanmire v Na Piarsaigh, Mayfield, 7pm

Verdict: Glanmire

PJFC

Cobh v Canovee, Caherlag, 5pm

Verdict: Cobh

Cullen v Kinsale, Clondrohid, 7pm

Verdict: Kinsale

Sunday

PSFC

Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers, Dunmanway, 4pm

There was no separating these sides last year, and while both sides lost first time out, Clon, with the likes of Conor Daly and Maurice Shanley look that bit stronger.

Verdict: Clonakilty

SAFC

Béal Átha Athan Ghaorthaidh v Cill na Martra, Baile Bhuirne, 4pm

Baile Bhuirne will be packed for Cath na Gaeltachta. Béal Átha have class in Conchúir Ó Lóinsigh and Donagh Seartan, but Cill na Martra, with the Ó Duinníns to the fore, might just prevail.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Kanturk v O’Donovan Rossa, Kilmichael, 4pm

Kanturk edged this one last season, and the extra week's break from hurling will benefit them. Skibb, with Kevin Davis now operating on the forty, have a score to settle.

Verdict: Draw

Kiskeam v Carrigaline, Mallow, 4pm

Carrigaline are the from team in the county with Kevin O’Reilly in fine form. Kiskeam’s star seems to be on the wane.

Verdict: Carrigaline

Knocknagree v Clyda Rovers, Ballyclough, 4pm

The loss of Conor Corbett for Clyda is considerable enough to tip the scales towards a finely tuned Knocknagree outfit.

Verdict: Knocknagree

PIFC

Bandon v Bantry Blues, Dunmanway, 2pm

Bantry dismissed a strong Nemo team in round one. Bandon need a win, but the Blues look stronger.

Verdict: Bantry Blues

IAFC

Adrigole v Kildorrery, Coachford, 2pm

Verdict: Adrigole

Boherbue v St Finbarr's, Glantane, 2pm

Verdict: Boherbue

Gabriel Rangers v Dromtarriffe, Macroom, 2pm

Verdict: Gabriel Rangers

PJFC

Ballydesmond v Glenville, Buttevant, 2pm

Verdict: Ballydesmond

St Nick' v Urhan, Enniskeane, 2pm

Verdict: Urhan

St James' v Kilmurry, Newcestown, 6pm

Verdict: Kilmurry