Cork Football Previews: St Finbarr's looking to continue winning start
Mallow v St Finbarr's, Grenagh, 2pm
The Barrs have more room to improve from their opening day win over Douglas, with Brian Hayes fully immersed in club duty again. Mallow left a big lead slip against Valley Rovers.
: St Finbarr's
Ballincollig v Newcestown, Ovens, 5pm
Newcestown edged Éire Óg in the opening round, while Ballincollig didn't have enough fire power to trouble Nemo. Newcestown might have more to offer up front.
Newcestown
Bishopstown v Newmarket, Mourneabbey, 5pm
Bishopstown are building nicely and won their opening game. Newmarket's need might be greater here, having lost to Knocknagree.
Newmarket
Fermoy v Dohenys, Ballygarvan, 7pm
A must win game for both sides. Dohenys' have that bit more cutting edge in attack.
: Dohenys
Uibh Laoire v Aghada, Ballyanley, 3pm
Aghada played well in losing to Aghabullogue, but Uibh Laoire, with Chris Óg Jones in top form, should win this.
: Uibh Laoire
Agahabullogue v Ilen Rovers, Ballinacarriga, 5pm
Agahabullogue won last year's IAFC and beat Aghada. All momentum is with them. Ilen are sliding the other way.
: Aghabullogue
Nemo Rangers v Naomh Aban, Kilmurry, 5pm
Naomh Aban are building a nice young team and should be able to deal with Nemo's second team.
: Naomh Aban.
Kilshannig v Rockchapel, Kanturk, 7pm
Kilshannig, with Killian O'Hanlon back fit, are one of the favourites for this competition.
: Kilshannig
Macroom v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 7pm
Castletownbere left their league form behind them in losing to Kilshannig. They need to win here to get back on track.
Castletownbere
St Vincent's v Glanworth, Glenville, 5pm
Glanworth
Ballinora v Mitchelstown, Rathcormac, 7pm
: Mitchelstown
Glanmire v Na Piarsaigh, Mayfield, 7pm
: Glanmire
Cobh v Canovee, Caherlag, 5pm
: Cobh
Cullen v Kinsale, Clondrohid, 7pm
: Kinsale
Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers, Dunmanway, 4pm
There was no separating these sides last year, and while both sides lost first time out, Clon, with the likes of Conor Daly and Maurice Shanley look that bit stronger.
: Clonakilty
Béal Átha Athan Ghaorthaidh v Cill na Martra, Baile Bhuirne, 4pm
Baile Bhuirne will be packed for Cath na Gaeltachta. Béal Átha have class in Conchúir Ó Lóinsigh and Donagh Seartan, but Cill na Martra, with the Ó Duinníns to the fore, might just prevail.
: Cill na Martra
Kanturk v O’Donovan Rossa, Kilmichael, 4pm
Kanturk edged this one last season, and the extra week's break from hurling will benefit them. Skibb, with Kevin Davis now operating on the forty, have a score to settle.
: Draw
Kiskeam v Carrigaline, Mallow, 4pm
Carrigaline are the from team in the county with Kevin O’Reilly in fine form. Kiskeam’s star seems to be on the wane.
: Carrigaline
Knocknagree v Clyda Rovers, Ballyclough, 4pm
The loss of Conor Corbett for Clyda is considerable enough to tip the scales towards a finely tuned Knocknagree outfit.
: Knocknagree
Bandon v Bantry Blues, Dunmanway, 2pm
Bantry dismissed a strong Nemo team in round one. Bandon need a win, but the Blues look stronger.
: Bantry Blues
Adrigole v Kildorrery, Coachford, 2pm
: Adrigole
Boherbue v St Finbarr's, Glantane, 2pm
: Boherbue
Gabriel Rangers v Dromtarriffe, Macroom, 2pm
: Gabriel Rangers
Ballydesmond v Glenville, Buttevant, 2pm
Ballydesmond
St Nick' v Urhan, Enniskeane, 2pm
Urhan
St James' v Kilmurry, Newcestown, 6pm
Kilmurry
A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.