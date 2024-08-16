Cork Football Previews: St Finbarr's looking to continue winning start

It's a must win game for both Fermoy and Doheny's when they meet Saturday evening. 
WEEKEND PREVIEWS: It's another action packed weekend of club championship. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 16 Aug, 2024 - 19:00
John Coleman

Saturday August 17

Cork PSFC 

Mallow v St Finbarr's, Grenagh, 2pm 

The Barrs have more room to improve from their opening day win over Douglas, with Brian Hayes fully immersed in club duty again. Mallow left a big lead slip against Valley Rovers.

Verdict: St Finbarr's 

Ballincollig v Newcestown, Ovens, 5pm 

Newcestown edged Éire Óg in the opening round, while Ballincollig didn't have enough fire power to trouble Nemo. Newcestown might have more to offer up front.

Verdict: Newcestown 

SAFC 

Bishopstown v Newmarket, Mourneabbey, 5pm 

Bishopstown are building nicely and won their opening game. Newmarket's need might be greater here, having lost to Knocknagree.

Verdict: Newmarket 

Fermoy v Dohenys, Ballygarvan, 7pm 

A must win game for both sides. Dohenys' have that bit more cutting edge in attack.

Verdict: Dohenys 

PIFC 

Uibh Laoire v Aghada, Ballyanley, 3pm 

Aghada played well in losing to Aghabullogue, but Uibh Laoire, with Chris Óg Jones in top form, should win this.

Verdict: Uibh Laoire 

Agahabullogue v Ilen Rovers, Ballinacarriga, 5pm 

Agahabullogue won last year's IAFC and beat Aghada. All momentum is with them. Ilen are sliding the other way.

Verdict: Aghabullogue 

Nemo Rangers v Naomh Aban, Kilmurry, 5pm 

Naomh Aban are building a nice young team and should be able to deal with Nemo's second team.

Verdict: Naomh Aban.

Kilshannig v Rockchapel, Kanturk, 7pm 

Kilshannig, with Killian O'Hanlon back fit, are one of the favourites for this competition.

Verdict: Kilshannig 

Macroom v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 7pm 

Castletownbere left their league form behind them in losing to Kilshannig. They need to win here to get back on track.

Verdict: Castletownbere

IAFC 

St Vincent's v Glanworth, Glenville, 5pm 

Verdict: Glanworth 

Ballinora v Mitchelstown, Rathcormac, 7pm 

Verdict: Mitchelstown 

Glanmire v Na Piarsaigh, Mayfield, 7pm 

Verdict: Glanmire 

PJFC 

Cobh v Canovee, Caherlag, 5pm 

Verdict: Cobh 

Cullen v Kinsale, Clondrohid, 7pm

Verdict: Kinsale 

Read More

Patrick Horgan: Need for video refereeing highlighted by O'Flynn-Leen incident

Sunday 

PSFC

Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers, Dunmanway, 4pm 

There was no separating these sides last year, and while both sides lost first time out, Clon, with the likes of Conor Daly and Maurice Shanley look that bit stronger.

Verdict: Clonakilty 

SAFC 

Béal Átha Athan Ghaorthaidh v Cill na Martra, Baile Bhuirne, 4pm 

Baile Bhuirne will be packed for Cath na Gaeltachta. Béal Átha have class in Conchúir Ó Lóinsigh and Donagh Seartan, but Cill na Martra, with the Ó Duinníns to the fore, might just prevail.

Verdict: Cill na Martra 

Kanturk v O’Donovan Rossa, Kilmichael, 4pm 

Kanturk edged this one last season, and the extra week's break from hurling will benefit them. Skibb, with Kevin Davis now operating on the forty, have a score to settle.

Verdict: Draw 

Kiskeam v Carrigaline, Mallow, 4pm 

Carrigaline are the from team in the county with Kevin O’Reilly in fine form. Kiskeam’s star seems to be on the wane.

Verdict: Carrigaline 

Knocknagree v Clyda Rovers, Ballyclough, 4pm 

The loss of Conor Corbett for Clyda is considerable enough to tip the scales towards a finely tuned Knocknagree outfit.

Verdict: Knocknagree 

PIFC 

Bandon v Bantry Blues, Dunmanway, 2pm 

Bantry dismissed a strong Nemo team in round one. Bandon need a win, but the Blues look stronger.

Verdict: Bantry Blues 

IAFC 

Adrigole v Kildorrery, Coachford, 2pm 

Verdict: Adrigole 

Boherbue v St Finbarr's, Glantane, 2pm 

Verdict: Boherbue 

Gabriel Rangers v Dromtarriffe, Macroom, 2pm 

Verdict: Gabriel Rangers 

PJFC 

Ballydesmond v Glenville, Buttevant, 2pm 

Verdict: Ballydesmond 

St Nick' v Urhan, Enniskeane, 2pm 

Verdict: Urhan 

St James' v Kilmurry, Newcestown, 6pm 

Verdict: Kilmurry

