Dominant Doon confine Kildimo Pallaskenry to relegation in Limerick SHC

Doon 2-18 Kildimo Pallaskenry 0-17

Kildimo Pallaskenry fell back to Group Two of the Limerick SHC, after a fourth consecutive loss condemned them to relegation.

In their first year at the grade, they’ve found the going tough and were once again chasing from start to finish. Eclipsed by a Doon side, who could have been dragged into the relegation picture, the city divisional club were made pay by the game defining goals which bookended the opening half.

It is the first major blip on the road for the men in blue, who after amalgamating some years ago quickly climbed the Limerick hurling ladder to arrive in the top six. Doon had greater threat and had 11 different scorers, while Natal O’Grady’s charges managed just five in all, and couldn’t find a goal that might have turned this game.

The match was only sixty seconds old when Doon led 1-1 to no score. Kevin Maher’s opening point fortuitously added to a Pat Ryan goal. His shot for a point spilled into the goal by veteran, John Chawke. The keeper would recover to make a couple of routine interventions during the contest but his side were never level. Indeed, they managed just three scores in the opening quarter.

However, five of the final seven points, including a fine Darren O’Connell effort, brought them closer – but then the killer second goal. After Tomás Lynch saved Doon at one end, Jack Ryan capitalised at the other. Barry Murphy did the spade work before finding the wing-forward who buried to the net to leave it 2-8 to 0-8 at half-time.

Kyle Hayes led the fightback in the third quarter, as a run of five unanswered points had them to within two. Shaun Barry was accurate from frees while Hayes began to stretch his legs. He was marked by Limerick teammate Adam English, with the latter playing in the full-back line at times.

Fergie O’Loughlin’s side found the scores, as Maher, Donal Coughlan and the impressive Darragh O’Donovan helped them pull clear. The victory leaves them poised for a knock-out place, with their clash with Ahane likely to determine who comes fourth.

Jack O’Keeffe was dismissed late in the clash for a frustrated looking challenge. Kildimo Pallaskenry will face Patrickswell in their closing clash, though many of their panel will have a senior football quarter-final game to come.

Scorers for Doon: P Ryan (1-2, 1f); A English (0-4, 3fs); J Ryan (1-0); K Maher, B Murphy (2fs), D O’Donovan (1s/l)(0-2 each); C Ryan, D Stapleton, E Stokes, D Coughlan, G Thomas (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildimo Pallaskenry: S Barry (0-7,7 fs); K Hayes (0-4), D O’Connell (0-3); P Nash, L Griffin (1 '65), C Staff (0-1 each).

DOON: T Lynch; C Ryan, E Fitzgibbon, D Cummins; E Stokes, D O’Donovan, C O’Donovan; B Murphy, A English; J Cummins, D Stapleton, J Ryan; P Ryan (C), K Maher, D Coughlan.

Subs: G Thomas for Stapleton (inj – 54).

KILDIMO PALLASKENRY: J Chawke; K O’Connell, T McCarthy, Ciarán McMahon; D Fitzgerald, P Nash, C Barry; K Hayes, L O’Keeffe; J O’Keeffe, B O’Connell, L Griffin; D O’Connell, S Barry, J O’Keeffe.

Subs: C Hayes for Staff (44), Conor McMahon for C Barry (inj - 46).

Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Feohanagh Castlemahon).