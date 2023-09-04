It's a knockout: 10 Talking Points from a dramatic final round of Cork's Hurling Championships

Looking after No 1

Midleton won’t exactly put the feet up over the next fortnight, but it is a great comfort not to have to worry oneself with a county quarter-final against a championship big gun such as St Finbarr’s, Blackrock or Sars.

Midleton's gaze, as a result of securing the top group seeding following three wins from three outings, stretches beyond the quarter-finals and all the way to the last four of the Cork Premier SHC.

The four-week gap, however, that comes with the top group seeding can be as much a long-term hindrance as a short-term help.

In both the 2021 and '22 seasons, the number one seeded team - Sars in '21 and Erin’s Own last year - did not manage semi-final victory at the end of their four-week break.

Midleton will be mindful of such and determined not to make it an unwanted three-in-a-row of group pacesetters to semi-final exiters.

Against the backdrop of three group games in four weeks, Midleton manager Micheál Keohane was asked about the pitfalls of now having four weeks away from championship fare and trying to keep his lads at the right pitch throughout that period.

“Our intermediates, no more than ourselves, have gone straight into the semi-final. What that means is we now have 40 fellas champing at the bit to play in a county semi-final in four weeks’ time, so it’ll be very easy keep fellas motivated for the next four weeks. And for the first part of that, we’ll work them very hard.” Eoghan Cormican When it comes to panel depth, Sarsfields have one of the most impressive units of the seven remaining hopefuls in Cork’s Premier SHC - with a backroom team to match.

The big takeaway from their round 3 success over Newtownshandrum – that sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final against Blackrock – was how impressive the Imokilly side were on and off the pitch.

No panic on either side of the white line is indicative of a camp that look to be on the same wavelength. The Sars starters, bench and management all came to the fore Sunday as Newtown asked persistent questions.

The Sars runners are big and powerful – often the only way to stop them is to foul – then Aaron Myers punishes. They’re a young squad with momentum and they they may not be the No 1 ranked side in the knockout phase, for many they are the the ones to beat.

For the record the rankings are: 1 Midleton, 2 Sars, 3 Charleville, 4 Blackrock, 5. St Finbarr's, 6. Douglas. 7 Imokilly; Quarter finals: Sars v Blackrock, Charleville v Barrs, Douglas v Imokilly.

- Diarmuid Sheehan

West can be best at hurling

Ask anyone from west Cork to talk GAA and they will invariably begin regaling you with tales of historical county football championship triumphs.

Yet, a love of hurling runs deep in the Carbery division, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic a county title could travel west of the Viaduct before season’s end.

Bandon’s 2016 Premier IHC success is the last time the west Cork division tasted a county hurling final success.

A new group of rural clubs are eager to follow in the lilywhites’ footsteps, not least Barryroe.

The latter failed to make any impact in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Premier JHC competitions. This year however, Barryroe finished top of a group containing Ballygarvan, Kilbrittain and Milford, obtaining maximum points along the way.

As a result, Darragh Murphy’s side have qualified for a Premier JHC county semi-final where they could meet another Carbery club.

Kilbrittain, under Jamie Wall, lost out to Tracton in last year’s county semi-final after extra-time. This year, having overcome Ballygarvan in their final group outing, Kilbrittain will face the Glen in a quarter-final and (possibly) St Catherine’s in the last four.

What price an all-west Cork county decider to further underline hurling’s development in a football-mad enclave?

- Ger McCarthy.

Barrs thankful for their William Tell

Irrespective of what grade it is, no team survives without a reliable free-taker. In fact, reliable isn’t even enough these days, you need to be close to perfect. In Ben Cunningham, St Finbarr’s have one of the very best around. In Fermoy on Sunday, he was called upon 16 times, and he delivered on each occasion. It was an exhibition of striking from all distances and angles. He also had two points from play and only failed with one effort all afternoon as the reigning champions booked their place in the quarterfinals.

Kanturk were short the services of their regular free-taker, Rory Sheahan, and they felt his loss as they registered eight wides from placed balls - over 50% of the chances they missed. In the final analysis, this was the key difference between the sides. Kanturk hit 14 wides, seven in each half while the Barrs hit seven, only one of which came after the interval when their season was on the line. One day Kanturk will click and will get the reward that their build-up play promises. Glen Rovers will hope that that particular day isn’t in the near future.

- John Coleman

A gun to the head helps

Mark Foley’s Charleville were the big party poopers in Group B of the Premier SHC, kicking qualifiers Douglas down to sixth in the ranking and eliminating Erin’s Own and Fr O’Neills – all courtesy of their win in Mourneabbey. Douglas were the fancy, but the plan was informed by the fact that it was a must-win scenario for Charleville.

Foley said: “We changed it around again, quite a lot in terms of how we we set up. We definitely worked on a press for the last week or so, because we knew Douglas withdraw a lot of bodies. We committed to pushing up on them and I think we were able to turn them over up the field and we got some great scores.

We were very happy with what was going on in the first half, so we just tried to replicate it as best we could in the second half. We knew we had to win - that focused the mind. It was real championship. It wasn’t a knockout game for Douglas, but it was for us.” Their reward is another doe or die against city slickers and reigning champions St Finbarr’s.

- Therese O'Callaghan

Cloyne take the shackles off

“Tonight, there was no game plan as such, we took the shackles off. We said to the lads to go out and play, express yourselves.” So said Cloyne selector James Nyhan after his side beat Mallow on Saturday in Grenagh to qualify fo the knockout stages of the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship.

After playing with a two-man full-forward line in their opening two games, Cloyne went for broke here playing three up top as they chased the win that they needed to make the knockout stages. That bravery was rewarded, as they played their best hurling of the year and were more convincing winners than the two-point margin at the end suggested. There was a caginess to the opening two rounds of the championships in Cork as the modus operandi was more focused on staying in contention than trying to shoot the lights out. The weekend’s action was more instinctive, and while all of those who dared may not have won, at least they will know that they died trying.

- John Coleman.

Killeagh grieves and celebrates together

Killeagh is a club and community that has been visited by tragedy in recent years.

On a weekend where fundraisers continued for the Walsh family, the village’s senior hurlers gave their community a reason to come together in celebration.

Their last-minute levelling goal against Na Piarsaigh sent them through to the Senior A knockout stages for the first time under the new system and eliminated the northsiders in the process.

Manager Bryan McCarthy explained what it meant to his group and their strong travelling support in Cobh.

“It was a very emotional last minute or two. You saw the emotion from us on the sideline and from the fans as well. It's massive for the community. The community are after a very tough few months and years with different events happening.

“We all know the GAA has a huge sense of community all around the country and the GAA club in Killeagh is a massive community.

“Tonight really brought everyone together and I suppose all the tragedies that have happened and the tough times, we come down, we're together as a club, we're together as a group for nights like this.”

And another big one to come with Newcestown next up.

- Stephen Barry

Glorious Championship venues

For so long the stand in Fermoy was one of the more iconic features in the landscape of Cork GAA. It gave the venue, that has hosted Munster Senior Championship in the past, real character and, more importantly, real shelter when it was needed. It was ahead of its time, but now it is gone.

There is now an impressive astroturf facility where the stand once stood and Fermoy’s plans for the future of their charming home are impressive. In the future, there will be a stand at the dressing room side of the ground and it all only serves to remind us of the incredible quality of venues that exist around the county, around the country.

Grenagh’s new pitch is a thing of beauty, while Bride Rovers’ home in Rathcormac is a model of a community hub with its seating area and walkway. One cannot help but be astounded by the work that goes in to bring these dreams into being. The rest of the season will be focussed around Ballintemple, but it’s hard to beat the intimacy and charm of the club ground - especially when the weather is agreeable.

- John Coleman

All on the line for Glen Rovers

Former Glen Rovers man Seanie McGrath hinted that his club would have to work hard and play well to come out the right side of their crucial final group game over the weekend. The meeting with Bishopstown on Sunday was the only fixture in the grade that didn’t concern the knockout stage but there was plenty on the line, of course.

The Glen rarely get it ‘soft or straightforward’ from their southside rivals, McGrath wrote in last week’s subscriber-only column. With the loser facing a relegation play-off, so it proved.

Bishopstown - who changed management since their last game, interestingly – fought hard and hurled fluently in a thriller to stun the northsiders and claim their first victory of the campaign. Richie Kelleher, in his second stint in charge of Glen Rovers’ seniors, has led a lot of this group to finals and titles. He masterminded the club’s first county championship win in 26 years in 2015 and they backed it up 12 months later.

This time around the championship will end in a game without a trophy on offer, but the relegation do-or-die against Kanturk next time out may feel just as important.

- Adrian Russell

Returning Coleman reminds us of his class

Qualifying as Group runners up, Blarney now face Cloyne in the Senior A quarter-final. And their prospects of further advancement received a huge boost on Saturday with the championship return of Cork star Mark Coleman in the five-point win over Ballyhea at Mourne Abbey.

Coleman had been sidelined since suffering a knee injury towards the end of 2022, sitting out all of Cork’s inter-county campaign this year. He returned to a warm ovation for the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s game, with his class registering an immediate impact in the shape of two long-range points.

His arrival, along with fellow sub Eoghan Kirby, proved the impetus Blarney needed to power home. They finished second in their group behind Newcestown on score difference, but if they can get Coleman on the pitch for the knockout phase, they will be fancied in many quarters. Cork manager Pat Ryan will also welcome that prospect.

- Larry Ryan

Eastern promise

Not that it needed much reaffirming, but the strength of hurling in East Cork is reflected in 12 clubs from the Imokilly division taking 30 of the knockout spots in the five county championship tiers from Premier Senior down to Premier Junior.

The breakdown is good and even too, meaning there’s at least two East Cork representatives in each of the five tiers.

Greatest representation can be seen in the Senior A championship, where four of the six remaining contenders have Eircodes in the vast parish of Imokilly. That quartet are Cloyne, Killeagh, Bride Rovers, and Carrigtwohill. The latter pair took the number one and two group seedings and so they currently sit an hour from a county final appearance and two hours from top table promotion.

The sheer depth of the division is such that the Imokilly team itself, managed by Denis Ring, will still be expected to contend for the ultimate prize even without being able to pull players from these four clubs.

Of course, if Imokilly do overcome Douglas in their Premier Senior quarter final in a fortnight and progress onto a semi-final, it’ll mean a busy couple of weeks for the Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Premier Junior players double-jobbing for club and division.

In 2022, an Imokilly club contested the Intermediate A (Dungourney), Premier Intermediate (Castlemartyr), and Senior A (Fr O’Neill’s) county finals. Dungourney and Fr O’Neill’s both carried silverware east from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

With greater knockout representation than this time last year, albeit only by one, and with six of the 10 semi-final spots reserved for the leading group performers snapped up by East Cork clubs, it should flow from that that we will see increased Imokilly representation across the two county hurling final weekends.

- Eoghan Cormican