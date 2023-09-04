Ger Cunningham: 'We were expecting a tough game and it was a fierce challenge'

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Group C

St Finbarr’s 0-29 Kanturk 1-18

Eight points separated St Finbarr’s and Kanturk in this Group C encounter of the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC. However, anybody who was in Fermoy on Sunday afternoon knows that the reigning champions were made to sweat heavily on a sweltering day before booking their quarter-final date with Charleville. Meanwhile, Kanturk will rue their missed opportunities, in all three games, as they prepare for a fascinating relegation playoff with Glen Rovers.

The Barr’s manager, Ger Cunningham, certainly understands the fine margins that can define success and failure.

“Coming down here today we knew it was going to be a massive battle. Kanturk have made massive strides over the past couple of years in hurling. We were expecting a tough game and it was a fierce challenge. Everyone had something to play for. Delighted to come out of it. It was only in the last ten minutes that we began to pull away. We were lucky, they missed a penalty and had a few frees that went astray, we got ours and we’re in a quarter final and that’s where we want to be.” The finest margin of them all, as pointed out by Cunningham, on the day was the difference in efficiency when it came to placed balls. Kanturk left 1-7 behind them, while Ben Cunningham was faultless, converting sixteen frees to go with his two points from play.

When Darren Browne made it 0-22 to 1-18 with his second score of the game with eight to go, a grandstand finish seemed inevitable. Jack Cahalane, outstanding in the final quarter, then pushed the Barr’s two clear before Brian O’Sullivan, who was superb throughout, was off target with a free. The energy sapped from Kanturk as the Barr’s then kicked for home, hitting the last six of the game with Cunningham firing over four and his brother, Sam, registering the other two.

The aforementioned penalty defined the start of the game. Lorcán McLoughlin struck it wide after Alan Walsh had been fouled, allowing the Barr’s to race into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead. Kanturk then rallied, with Ian Walsh a handful for the Barr’s rearguard and the sides were tied at 0-5 each when the opening quarter ended.

Colin Walsh then put Kanturk in front, hitting 1-1 in ninety seconds to put his side in control. From there to the break the Barr’s ate into the lead without ever drawing level with Cunningham (3), Cahalane, Ciarán Doolan and William Buckley doing the scoring for them while O’Sullivan and Walshes Ian, Aidan and Paul ensured that Kanturk led by 1-10 to 0-12 at the interval.

Cunningham’s brilliance soon saw the Barr’s in front, however, as four scores from him and Conor Cahalane’s second out did two points from O’Sullivan and another from Ian Walsh. They broke even over the next few minutes to leave the Barr’s leading by 0-19 to 1-14 going into the final quarter.

It was a precarious lead, but Cunningham, Doolan, and Jack Cahalane kept the scoreboard ticking over and while O’Sullivan, Aidan Walsh and Browne brought Kanturk close, they never managed to get close enough before the Barr’s stirring finale.

It’s now onwards and upwards for the Togher side as they face a Charleville team that Cunningham knows well.

“They’ve made massive progress and they’re unbeaten so far this year and that’s a great result for them today (against Douglas) and we expect that to be a very tough game with them. We’ll look at ourselves first, and we’re just delighted to be there.”

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-18, 0-16 frees), J Cahalane (0-3), C Cahalane, C Doolan and S Cunningham (0-2 each), B Hayes and W Buckley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-7, 0-4 frees), C Walsh (1-1), I Walsh and Aidan Walsh (0-3 each), D Browne (0-2), Alan Walsh and P Walsh (0-1 each)

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; E Finn, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; C Doolan, E Twomey; B Cunningham, C Cahalane, P Buggy; W Buckley, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: C Steele for Walsh (blood, 18 to 19), S Cunningham for Doolan (48), J Wigginton Barrett for C Cahalane (58).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, D Browne, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, R Walsh, B O’Sullivan; L O’Keeffe, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: R Sheehan for R Walsh (51), M Healy for P Walsh (blood, 53-55).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).